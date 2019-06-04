Hubble Returns To db5 as CEO

Hubble's return consolidates db5's strategic capabilities. "After 3 years on the cutting edge of AI and automation in research, I'm thrilled to get back to the human side of our business. What's going on with technology in the insights and research industry is allowing the scope of the business we operate in to drastically change, but it hasn't changed the need to understand human behavior.

"I'm excited to bring the technology tools we have to gather data in ways and at speeds that were not possible before, while combining these agile processes with the db5 methodological rigor and insights. Big data, AI, and automation makes us data rich, but we are often still insight poor. We need human understanding of not only what but also why people do the things they do. db5 has always been about having the best research practitioners in the world working in close partnership with wonderful clients, so amazing things happen."

About db5

db5 is a consumer insights and strategy consultancy specializing in qualitative and quantitative research, brand strategy, innovation and communications. db5 helps businesses globally to empathize with their customers and prospects so they grow. They believe the right data (big or otherwise) and insights are the key to driving brands and business success.

