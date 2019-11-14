Hubb's Allie Magyar Selected for Competitive EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ Class of 2019

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announced today that Allie Magyar, CEO of Hubb, a cutting-edge event management platform, was chosen as one of the 13 women founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2019. The program, in its 12th year, identifies ambitious women entrepreneurs who are leading thriving organizations and provides the access, advisors and resources needed to scale their companies to their full potential and ultimately become leading market innovators. Program engagement offers participants executive education and introductions to the vast EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as the Entrepreneurial Winning Women community worldwide.

"I'm humbled and honored to join such an incredible group of women and to be recognized by EY for my efforts in helping Hubb become one of the fastest growing companies in the Portland metro area. I'm grateful for the recognition and support of EY as our company continues help event professionals tame the chaos of event management through automation and intelligent event analytics," said Allie Magyar.

This year's class of women-led high-growth companies across the US and Canada span a variety of industries, with a particularly strong showing in the technology sector, including three innovating in FinTech.

"Acceptance into the Entrepreneurial Winning Women program is a testament to these founders' drive, grit and vision," said Lisa Schiffman, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Global Program Lead and a Director with Ernst & Young LLP. "EY is delighted to once again have the opportunity to offer critical resources, guidance and community so these women founders can more readily scale their businesses beyond what they may have initially thought possible."

The North America program targets women business owners who are founding CEOs of any US or Canadian privately held company less than 10 years old. Company revenues typically range from at least $2m to as much as $30m annually.

"As advisors to the ambitious, we feel privileged to be a part of these founders' business journeys," said Lee Henderson, EY Americas Growth Markets Leader. "The program underscores EY's continued commitment to foster the success of women entrepreneurs and reinforce their positive impact on the global economy."

The Class of 2019 will be officially recognized during the Strategic Growth Forum® US November 13-17, 2019, in Palm Springs, California. Founded and produced by EY, the Forum is the country's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies, bringing together more than 2,000 of the nation's top executives, entrepreneurs, advisors, investors and other business leaders.

