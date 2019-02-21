Huber Engineered Woods Expands Product Availability

"We have seen a strong start to 2019 in our industry and are optimistic for continued growth in the coming years," said HEW President Brian Carlson. "We are making arrangements to augment capacity as part of our ongoing commitment to keep pace with the growing needs of our customers for ZIP System ® products. Roseburg Forest Products is a highly regarded manufacturer with an outstanding reputation in the market, and we are delighted to have this opportunity to work together," said Carlson.

All specialty products manufactured under the agreement between HEW and Roseburg will be sold under the HEW brand.

"The partnership between Huber and Roseburg leverages the strengths of both companies to expand the availability of this innovative building system," Roseburg's SVP-Chief Commercial Officer Ashlee Cribb said. "Roseburg's strong manufacturing capability and commitment to quality will help meet the growing demand for this revolutionary product. Roseburg is excited about this partnership and the opportunities it creates for both companies and their customers."

"ZIP System sheathing produced through Roseburg will provide an even broader range of options to builders," said Carlson. "In addition to our current offerings in varying thicknesses and lengths, this agreement will enable us to provide ZIP System sheathing on a high quality plywood substrate."

Since its introduction in 2006, ZIP System sheathing and tape has been widely adopted by many builders and remodelers as a replacement for traditional sheathing combined with housewrap or felt. The innovative, structural wall and roof system integrates a bulk water resistant, vapor permeable barrier into an enhanced engineered wood panel. Completed with taped panel seams using high-performance ZIP System™ acrylic flashing tape, the system helps achieve quicker dry-in and reduces the risk of rework, while providing advanced moisture protection and reduced air leakage. ZIP System sheathing has been named #1 in quality for four consecutive years by Builder magazine1.

About Huber Engineered Woods

Huber Engineered Woods LLC continually strives to create innovative products that suit customers' needs. Specialty products AdvanTech® flooring and sheathing, AdvanTech™ subfloor adhesive, ZIP System® wall and ZIP System® roof products, ZIP System™ tape and ZIP System™ stretch tape each deliver outstanding performance, easy installation and great strength in single family, multifamily and light commercial projects. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Huber Engineered Woods has manufacturing operations in Maine, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma, as well as research and development facilities in Georgia. Huber Engineered Woods also serves industrial markets with products for door manufacturers and the transportation industry. For more information, visit huberwood.com.

About Roseburg Forest Products

Founded in 1936, Roseburg Forest Products is a privately owned company and one of North America's leading producers of softwood and hardwood plywood, lumber, LVL and I-joists. Roseburg also manufactures particleboard, medium density fiberboard and thermally fused laminates. The company owns and sustainably manages more than 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as an export wood chip terminal facility in Coos Bay, Ore. Roseburg products are shipped throughout North America and the Pacific Rim. To learn more about the company please visit www.Roseburg.com.

1 Builder Magazine's annual Builder Brand Use Study, 2015 - 2018; exterior wall sheathing category

SOURCE Huber Engineered Woods LLC

Related Links

http://www.huberwood.com

