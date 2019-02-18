Huber Engineered Woods Files Patent-Infringement Lawsuits Against Louisiana-Pacific and RoyOMartin

Manufacturer takes action to enforce ZIP System® product patents

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty building products manufacturer Huber Engineered Woods LLC ("HEW") announced today that the Charlotte, N.C., company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Louisiana-Pacific Corporation alleging that its LP WeatherLogic™ Air & Water Barrier products infringe at least eight of HEW's ZIP System® sheathing and tape patents. HEW filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware (Huber Engineered Woods LLC v. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation) on February 18, 2019.

HEW also announced that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Martco, L.L.C. and Corrigan OSB, L.L.C. alleging that their RoyOMartin® Eclipse™ Weather Resistant Barrier products infringe at least seven of HEW's ZIP System sheathing and tape patents. HEW filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Huber Engineered Woods LLC v. Martco, L.L.C. and Corrigan OSB, L.L.C., Civil Action No. 2:18-cv-530) on December 7, 2018.

"For more than two decades, Huber Engineered Woods has provided innovative, premium and branded solutions to its customers and builders," said HEW President Brian Carlson. "Our brands have won multiple national awards and received numerous accolades and recognition in the industry." Carlson added that "We have consistently invested to develop a broad portfolio of patents to protect our branded products, including ZIP System sheathing and tape products and AdvanTech® flooring and sheathing panels, both of which are synonymous with innovation in the building industry. We have a history of successfully enforcing our patent rights, and we will continue vigorously enforcing those rights as evidenced by these lawsuits."

Since its introduction in 2006, ZIP System sheathing and tape has been widely adopted by many builders and remodelers as a replacement for traditional sheathing combined with housewrap or felt. The innovative, structural wall and roof system integrates a bulk water resistant, vapor permeable barrier into an enhanced engineered wood panel. Completed with taped panel seams using high-performance ZIP System™ acrylic flashing tape, the system helps achieve quicker dry-in and reduces the risk of rework, while providing advanced moisture protection and reduced air leakage. ZIP System sheathing has been named #1 in quality for four consecutive years by Builder magazine1.

About Huber Engineered Woods

Huber Engineered Woods LLC continually strives to create innovative products that suit customers' needs. Specialty products AdvanTech® flooring and sheathing, AdvanTech™ subfloor adhesive, ZIP System® wall and ZIP System® roof products, ZIP System™ tape and ZIP System™ stretch tape each deliver outstanding performance, easy installation and great strength in single family, multifamily and light commercial projects. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Huber Engineered Woods has manufacturing operations in Maine, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma, as well as research and development facilities in Georgia. Huber Engineered Woods also serves industrial markets with products for door manufacturers and the transportation industry. For more information, visit huberwood.com.

About J.M. Huber Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey (U.S.), operates a portfolio of companies with a focus on its core engineered materials businesses. Founded in 1883, today Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies in the United

States. The diversified, multinational company creates products that are used in a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, including oral care, personal care, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals and building materials. For more information, see www.huber.com.

1 Builder Magazine's annual Builder Brand Use Study, 2015 - 2018; exterior wall sheathing category

