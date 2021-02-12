Huber Engineered Woods Propels Into 2021 With Category-Defining Innovations

Huber's approach to innovation is anchored in listening and learning from trusted builder and architectural partners who align with the Huber philosophy of being curious about what better building could look like.

"We've built our business on solving the problems of builders - big and small - and working to constantly reimagine ways to make the industry stronger and smarter," said Vice President of R&D/Innovation Tim Romans. "We are not innovating for the sake of innovation. We seek to provide valuable solutions based on feedback we receive from our community of trailblazing builders."

In true innovative spirit, Huber developed its own virtual platform connected to the annual International Builders' Show "IBSx" 2021 experience. Attendees were given exclusive access to new product reveals, technical and sales specialists and unique content from industry experts including Steven Baczek (Steven Baczek Architect), Matt Risinger (Risinger Build, Build Show), building science consultant Christine Williamson (@buildingsciencefightclud) and professional carpenter Tim Uhler (@awesomeframers). Networking and discussions centered around trending topics like regional building practices and code changes.

Attendees also got a "front row seat" to the much-anticipated Best of Social Awards. In its fourth year and hosted by Matt Risinger, the Best of Social Awards celebrated builders in the Instagram community who have helped ignite a passion for better building online. This year, nominations were compiled from the building community itself.

After a record-setting year of innovation and product development, Huber announced several new products during IBSx.

This year, Huber introduced a new brand to join AdvanTech® and ZIP System® products with EXACOR™ MgO panels. EXACOR panels are magnesium-oxide (MgO) structural panels that offer a new way to achieve fire resistance1 and acoustical performance2 in multifamily and light commercial flooring assemblies.

EXACOR products can be used as both an underlayment over traditional OSB or plywood and as a subfloor with assemblies that can meet or exceed code minimums for STC/IIC ratings for dwelling separations. It offers structural durability, can easily be installed by framers and eliminates the need for an additional subcontractor to pour the self-leveling gypsum underlayment commonly used in multifamily and light commercial flooring assemblies. For more information, visit Exacor.com.

Also unveiled at IBSx was AdvanTech™ X-Factor. As the latest innovation from the subflooring brand builders have trusted for more than 20 years, AdvanTech X-Factor is a new class of premium subflooring with a fade-resistant, water-shedding surface on a high-performance engineered wood panel. With a built-in protective top layer, it takes the moisture-resistance expected from an AdvanTech® panel to the next level and pairs it with AdvanTech™ subfloor adhesive for a Squeak-Free Guarantee3. Unlike common OSB and plywood panels that can show flaking, delamination or discoloration from exposure to daily jobsite stress, AdvanTech X-Factor protects the panel surface quality and appearance. The built-in, water-shedding top layer provides a distinctively smooth, even, premium subfloor surface that is marker-friendly and easy to clean. For more information, visit AdvanTechXFactor.com.

Rounding out the ZIP System portfolio of tape and fluid-applied flashing solutions is the introduction of ZIP System™ Vapor Permeable (VP) Tape. The high-performing professional tape is used in panel seam sealing and flashing applications, key components of a ZIP System® wall assembly using ZIP System integrated sheathing. The combination is an all-in-one structural assembly with built-in water-resistive barrier and rigid air barrier with a tape perm rating higher than standard ZIP System™ flashing tape for teams seeking a specific permeability in their designs4.

ZIP System VP tape is available in 3.75" x 90" rolls through lumberyards and Amazon. The product rounds out a portfolio of sealing materials that include a wide variety of 15 different straight and "stretch" tapes, as well as fluid-applied flashing offerings. The new ZIP System VP Tape offers all the benefits of standard ZIP System™ flashing tape with a high-powered acrylic adhesive and broad temperature application range, with the added feature of a higher permeance for teams seeking to increase this factor for unique designs or environments.

A potential solution for extreme climate zones or high performance assemblies often found in passive house, net zero, or other above code project certification programs, ZIP System VP Tape is a great complement to the full line of ZIP System integrated sheathing and sealing solutions. For more information, visit https://www.huberwood.com/zip-system.

"The Huber Engineered Woods portfolio of solutions is driven by our community of trailblazing builders and their needs, especially as we navigate changes to code, standards and the economy," said Romans. "The portfolio is stronger now than ever and we look forward to continuing to set the standard and then exceed expectations."

For more information on the Huber Engineered Woods portfolio of products, please visit www.huberwood.com.

About Huber Engineered Woods:

Building products innovator Huber Engineered Woods LLC has a reputation built on consistent product performance and commitment to people. Fueled by on-the-jobsite analysis and building science principles, AdvanTech® subflooring and ZIP System® building enclosure product solutions have changed the way construction teams build better buildings. AdvanTech and ZIP System products streamline installation, while providing dependable performance as critical components of quiet, stiff floors and weather-resistant, tight building envelopes. With headquarters in Charlotte, NC and manufacturing facilities in Maine, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma and a national sales team of over 100 members, Huber Engineered Woods provides specialty building materials to residential, multifamily and light commercial projects nationwide, through a national network of lumberyard and distribution partners. Visit huberwood.com to learn more.

1Follow published fire-resistance rated assembly requirements and consult local building codes and designer of record for fire-resistant design requirements. E84 Standard Test Method for Surface Burning Characteristics of Building Materials conducted on 1/2" and 3/4" EXACOR™ panel thicknesses.

2 EXACOR panels are designed to function as wall or floor panels in specific fire and sound rated assemblies.

3 Limitations and restrictions apply. See SqueakFreeGuarantee.com for details.

4 ZIP System™ flashing tape is < 1 perm; ZIP System™ VP Tape is 3 perms when tested in accordance with ASTM E96 B.

SOURCE Huber Engineered Woods LLC

