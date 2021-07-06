Hubilo to Launch New Hybrid Events Platform to Capture and Drive Audience Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo Technologies Inc , the world-class leader in virtual and hybrid event management technology, will unveil their next-generation hybrid event platform, built for engagement and event excellence, in a launch event to be held on July 14, 2021.

"Hubilo is best-known for delivering the largest suite of engagement features, connection, and ROI of any platform in the industry," said Vaibhav Jain, Hubilo founder and CEO. "We realized after five years of managing in-person events and over 6,000 virtual events hosted on the Hubilo platform, that what made an excellent event experience either online or in a hybrid environment was how people engaged with the content and each other. And this is what the advanced version of the new platform is all about."

To create a highly interactive and scalable event, Hubilo's technology simultaneously connects up to 2 million people from all around the world while also providing enhanced features, branding tools, chat support, and valuable interaction insights in real-time. With this technology, organizations can host events at a fraction of the cost of traditional in-person events or create a hybrid event with ease.

Serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist Gary Vaynerchuk will headline the launch event. Vaynerchuk has over 25 years of experience in the startup sector. He is the chairman of VaynerX, a media and communications holding company, and the CEO of VaynerMedia, a full-service advertising agency servicing Fortune 100 clients across the company's four locations.

He has also recently launched VeeFriends - his inaugural NFT collection. Each NFT holder gets a three-year access pass to VeeCon. VeeCon is a multi-day super conference. His Q&A session at Events. Reimagined. will give the audience direct access to his unique perspective on the future of virtual and hybrid events.

"The way we communicate will continue to evolve and technology plays a big role in that," said Vaynerchuk. "Consumers have changed, the companies that enable companies to adjust to those realities will win."

Additional speakers will include Vaibhav Jain; Dahlia El Gazzar, event industry trailblazer and founder of DAHLIA + Agency Event Services; along with Shailesh Hegde, Hubilo's global head of product with more speakers to be announced.

As society continues thinking about how to continue reaping the benefits of digitally transformed experiences in the future, Hubilo is uniquely positioned to be the go-to global event management platform. In 2020, Hubilo hosted events for more than 2 million people and had more than 500K virtual sessions. Those numbers are expected to continue to grow by the end of 2021.

For more information about the launch and to register for the July 14 event, go to https://hubilo.com/events-reimagined/ .

About Hubilo Technologies Inc

Hubilo is the virtual + hybrid event platform built for engagement and event excellence. Hubilo's mission is to drive engagement - first and foremost - yielding greater business results. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event run on the Hubilo platform executes perfectly every time. Hubilo is headquartered out of San Francisco in the US, with offices in London in the UK and Bengaluru in India with clients in the United States, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa. Hubilo's 500 plus clients are inclusive of names like United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens, Cognizant, GITEX, and several others. Led by Founders Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, Hubilo was incorporated in 2015, and in 2020, in less than a year of fundraising, Hubilo raised a seed round of $4.5 million and a Series 'A' round of $23.5 million from leading Venture Capital firms like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital, and several renowned angel investors.

Media Contact | Liesl Leary-Perez | [email protected] | +1 (415) 203-7179

SOURCE Hubilo