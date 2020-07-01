Huble Digital Group Opens for Business in North America

LONDON and CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing and business consultancy, Huble Digital Group , has today announced the next phase of its international expansion into North America. On 1st July 2020, Huble Digital, Inc. opens for business in Chicago, Illinois to provide businesses with its own unique style of Elite-level HubSpot Solutions Provider support.

The digital business consultancy has enjoyed rapid growth in recent years, having launched the new brand Huble Digital in March 2020 from the merger of UK-based, Elite Partner, The B2B Marketing Lab and South Africa-based Diamond Partner, MPULL. Now operating from five international locations, London, Chicago, Singapore, Munich and Cape Town, Huble Digital is now setting its sights on helping businesses to grow through the use of the HubSpot software platform. Huble Digital considers its mission to be a software & services consultancy providing digital transformation services using the HubSpot platform.

Speaking about the expansion, Huble Digital CEO, Bob Dearsley, said:

"Expanding into North America was the natural next step in our mission to provide world-class digital strategies for HubSpot users across the globe. We have always had a strong connection and affiliation with Chicago through our good friends at Befoundonline.com and our existing mutual clients. We now look forward to providing the highest level of HubSpot support to US businesses looking to transform their business channels on an international basis – we will provide digital marketing, sales and service consultancy to the same world-class standard, anywhere in the world, using our own, Huble Digital Process Methodology."

Trading as Huble Digital Inc. in the USA and with offices in the UK, Singapore, Germany and South Africa, the Group provides international digital business & marketing consultancy that supports large and mid-market enterprises with the expertise to develop and execute marketing, sales and customer service strategy development.

HubSpot's Chief Customer Officer, Yamini Rangan, commented:

"Here at HubSpot, the success of our solutions partners is something we take incredibly seriously. One of the greatest joys of my job is being able to watch partners like Huble Digital help our customers grow better while also growing better themselves. Huble Digital's expansion into Chicago is a true testament to their success and I'm looking forward to watching them continue on this trajectory."

Daryn Smith, Chief Strategy Officer at Huble Digital, added:

"Scaling the Huble Digital brands into the USA market extends our international reach and allows us to continue assisting medium to large organizations and, in particular, those with a global footprint, with our specialists, and our on-the-ground support."

Smith continued, "I shall be working very closely with Steve Krull & Dan Golden in Chicago to help to build our customer base here and to expand our amazing team of consultants and technicians."

Steve Krull, Vice-President at Huble Digital, concluded:

"Launching this new Huble Digital business here in Chicago is a great adjunct to our existing Befoundonline.com business. We shall be able to support our customers better with the extended range of services that Huble Digital provides around the HubSpot platform, particularly with regard to HubSpot web CMS and application integration services."

