Hublot and WBC TEAM Up for a Legendary 'NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS'

"Once again, we have the great honor and privilege of teaming up with the WBC and iconic boxing champions for a historic evening here in Las Vegas! We are proud to have raised over 1 million dollars tonight to benefit the WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund and celebrate the fusion of world-renowned competitors and Swiss watchmaking. This collaboration continues the brand's long history in support of the noble art of boxing."

- Ricardo Guadalupe

CEO, HUBLOT

"Today is one of the happiest days of my life, my gratitude goes to Hublot, Jean Claude Biver and Ricardo Guadalupe for joining the WBC in the creation of this Boxers Fund to support our past and present heroes who have fallen in financial hardship."

- Mauricio Sulaimán

President, WBC

The historical 'Night of Champions' kicked off with a red carpet and cocktail reception for VIPs, media, clients, and legendary boxing champions. Attendees were seated for a formal dinner in the presence of some of the greatest boxing living legends including: Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Julio César Chávez, Roberto Duran, Zou Shiming, Thomas Hearns, George Foreman, Oscar De la Hoya, Vitali Klitschko, Jeff Fenech and Hozumi Hasegawa. Additional celebrities attended to support the initiative, including musician Carlos Santana and Mexican TV personality, Jacky Bracamontes.

The WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund, established in 2012 in conjunction with Hublot, aims to protect athletes' safety, health and well-being. Since its creation, the Fund has raised and distributed over $1.2 million dollars to retired boxers with financial and medical hardships for housing, living expenses, and medical costs. Hublot demonstrates a continued commitment to the WBC in 2019 by auctioning off one-of-a-kind packages with all proceeds going to the Fund. The unique packages included the chance to get in the ring at the Canelo vs. Jacobs Fight the next day, throwing the first pitch for one of the top MLB teams, and a private boxing lesson from a WBC Heavyweight Champion. Additionally, a raffle and silent auction featured exclusive items such as the last known glove signed by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, a golf club signed by Dustin Johnson, as well as a pair of shoes signed by Kobe Bryant. The evening was a knockout success as Hublot and the WBC raised 1.2 million dollars, all of which will go to support the José Sulaimán Boxers Fund!

In celebration of Hublot's partnership with the WBC, the Swiss watchmaker has created The Big Bang Unico WBC in two styles which feature a green alligator strap that embodies the unique design of the iconic championship belt, which is the highest form of recognition a boxer can be awarded. The first model features a fully polished green ceramic case with a matte black skeleton dial. The second style is distinctly Hublot incorporating 18k gold with the green ceramic into the case.

All of the boxing champions were gifted the Big Bang Unico WBC in green ceramic.

HUBLOT

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, HUBLOT is defined by its innovation, which began with the highly original combination of gold and rubber. This "Art of Fusion" stems from the imagination of its visionary Chairman, Jean-Claude Biver, and has been driven forward by CEO Ricardo Guadalupe since 2012.

The release of the iconic, multi-award-winning Big Bang in 2005 paved the way for new flagship collections (Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang), with complications ranging from the simple to the highly sophisticated, establishing the extraordinary DNA of the Swiss watchmaking house and ensuring its impressive growth.

Keen to preserve its traditional and cutting-edge expertise, and guided by its philosophy to "Be First, Different and Unique", the Swiss watchmaker is consistently ahead of the curve, through its innovations in materials (scratch-resistant Magic Gold, ceramics in vibrant colours, sapphire), and the creation of Manufacture movements (Unico, Meca-10, Tourbillon).

HUBLOT is fully committed to creating an Haute Horlogerie brand with a visionary future: a future which is fused with the key events of our times (FIFA World CupTM, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EURO and Ferrari) and the finest ambassadors our era has to offer (Kylian Mbappé, Usain Bolt, Pelé).

Discover the HUBLOT universe at our network of boutiques located in key cities across the globe: Geneva, Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, and at HUBLOT.com

ABOUT THE WORLD BOXING COUNCIL

The World Boxing Council is the largest sanctioning body of professional sports in the world. It represents 166 countries; a culturally and economically diverse brethren of people united by their love of boxing. The WBC is dedicated to the safety and equality of the athletes who engage in this sport. In 2006, the WBC celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of Dr. José Sulaimán, as President of the organization. It has always been José's mission to find different ways for our community, to share the richness of our humanity with others. During his leadership, the World Boxing Council has donated more than one million dollars to UCLA, helped victims of the Tsunami, by sending doctors and supplies, held fund raisers for those devastated by Katrina, and paid for the operations and survival of past heroes in our sport. We are all fighters, but some of us are champions. Join World Boxing Cares and became a Big Champion supporting Little Champions.

Big Bang Unico WBC

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS REFERENCE CASE CASE-BACK BEZEL Green Ceramic : 411.GX.1189.LR.WBC19 Limited to 100 pieces Yellow Gold Green Ceramic : 411.VG.1189.LR.WBC19 Limited to 50 pieces Green Ceramic: Microblasted and polished green Ceramic Yellow Gold Green Ceramic: Satin-finished and polished 18K yellow Gold Diameter: 45mm Thickness: 15.45mm Water resistance: 10 ATM (100m) Green Ceramic: Microblasted green Ceramic Sapphire Crystal Yellow Gold Green Ceramic: Satin-finished 18K yellow Gold Sapphire Crystal Microblasted and polished green Ceramic 6 H-shaped 18K yellow Gold screws







DIAL & HANDS MOVEMENT STRAP & BUCKLE PRICE (On 3rd May 2019) Matte black skeleton HUB1242: UNICO Manufacture Self-winding chronograph flyback movement with column wheel and date at 3 o'clock Frequency: 4Hz (28'800 A/h) Power reserve: 72 Hours No. of Components: 330 Jewels: 38 Green alligator leather and black rubber strap Black Ceramic or 18K yellow Gold and black plated Titanium deployant buckle clasp Green Ceramic: 26'900 CHF 27'900 EUR 28'300 USD 23'400 GBP Yellow Gold Green Ceramic: 36'900 CHF 38'300 EUR 38'800 USD 32'100 GBP

