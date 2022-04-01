HUBLOT LAUNCHES TWO NFTs WITH TAKASHI MURAKAMI

"Our collaboration with Takashi Murakami has led us to digital art, a field of expression in which Hublot has become a pioneer on the watchmaking planet. From now on, NFTs will be an integral part of our 'Hublot loves art' artistic world." RICARDO GUADALUPE HUBLOT CEO

"Continuing my artistic collaboration with Hublot by using new forms of artistic expression such as NFTs seems to be the natural way to develop our relationship. By looking forward."

TAKASHI MURAKAMI

This new phase in the artistic collaboration developed with Takashi Murakami is in the form of two static NFTs featuring the smiling flower with its mischievous smile, the iconic theme of Murakami's work and his Superflat artistic movement. The first NFT based on the All Black version, is a limited edition of 216, while the second, which will recreate the colours of the highly exclusive Sapphire Rainbow version, will be a limited edition of 108. These NFT digital works are mainly intended for the current owners of these two limited-edition watches, to whom they will be offered under certain conditions explained under (Hublot.com). The current owners of these watches shall actively claim the NFT as from 1st April 2022 and no later than 25th April 2022. If they claim and wish, these watch owners may then receive their free NFT in their eWallet. In May, Hublot will then open a page on a decentralised non-fungible token marketplace, where owners may exchange their NFTs.

The launch of the Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami NFTs will be supported by a very arty promotional campaign, based on the principles of guerrilla marketing. After being presented at Watches & Wonders, the watchmaking fair in Geneva, posters will go up secretively in London and New York and giant light projections will illuminate iconic buildings.

A limited number of these NFT's will be available to the public in May 2022. Stay tuned!

HUBLOT

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, Hublot is defined by its innovation, which began with the highly original combination of gold and rubber. This "Art of Fusion" stems from the imagination of its visionary Honorary Chairman, Jean-Claude Biver, and has been driven forward by CEO Ricardo Guadalupe since 2012.

The release of the iconic, multi-award-winning Big Bang in 2005 paved the way for new flagship collections (Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang), with complications ranging from the simple to the highly sophisticated, establishing the extraordinary DNA of the Swiss watchmaking house and ensuring its impressive growth.

Keen to preserve its traditional and cutting-edge expertise, and guided by its philosophy to "Be First, Different and Unique", the Swiss watchmaker is consistently ahead of the curve, through its innovations in materials (scratch-resistant Magic Gold, ceramics in vibrant colours, sapphire), and the creation of Manufacture movements (Unico, Meca-10, Tourbillon).

Hublot is fully committed to creating a Haute Horlogerie brand with a visionary future: a future which is fused with the key events of our times (FIFA World Cup™, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EURO™) and the finest ambassadors our era has to offer (Chiara Ferragni, Pelé, Kylian Mbappé, Usain Bolt, Novak Djokovic).

Discover the Hublot universe at our network of boutiques located in key cities across the globe: Geneva, Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, Zurich and at HUBLOT.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778657/Hublot_NFT_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778658/Hublot_NFT_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765293/Hublot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hublot SA