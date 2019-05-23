Hublot's Family of Tennis Champions in Paris

"On the eve of this second tournament in the 2019 Grand Slam Season, synonymous with excellence under pressure, we wanted to bring together our friends and our tennis ambassador for a unique and entertaining event. Like all the great international sporting legends, their powers of concentration are impressive. The limbs are nothing without the power of the mind!

We are very proud to be in their company and we wish them all the success they deserve."

- Ricardo Guadalupe

CEO of HUBLOT

A few days before the start of the great international tennis tournament held in Paris, the Brand's guests competed against three of the world's best players ranked in the WTA Top 10, one of the most promising players in her generation, and Hublot's tennis ambassador and friend. The e-tennis matches were played – with no sliding and no topspin strokes – all under the watchful eye of umpire Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot.

This afternoon event proved the perfect opportunity for these elite athletes to relax ahead of the competition... and a chance for our non-sporting guests to compete with them on an equal footing. This was a friendly tournament in which the interactions between the athletes highlighted the shared qualities driving their remarkable careers: passion, persistence and precision. This fun, sporting afternoon was hosted by sports journalist Anne-Laure Bonnet and retired French tennis professional Fabrice Santoro.

A Hublot ambassador since 2015, Borna Ćorić is also currently 15 in the ATP rankings, having held the 48th spot in the world rankings just two years ago.

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, ranked world number 1 at the end of 2017 and in 2018, won the French Open last year. Currently in second position in the WTA rankings, she has been part of the Hublot family since 2016.

Karolina Pliskova was the first Czech player in history to reach first place in the WTA rankings in 2017, the year in which she joined Hublot; she is currently in 7th position in the WTA rankings.

Elina Svitolina is in 6th position in the WTA rankings and became one of Hublot's tennis friends this year.

The principle of e-gaming implies equality between all participants. However, our young champions demonstrated their outstanding powers of attention and impressive focus over a long period, winning most of the matches hands down. An essential strength in addition to their physical skills. The event was held at the Café de l'Homme, with its sweeping views of the Eiffel Tower.

SOURCE Hublot SA

