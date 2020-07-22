HubSpot Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading growth platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's second quarter 2020 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com . After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance, or at minimum ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 3285702. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Over 78,700 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

