HubSpot Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that members of its executive team are scheduled to present virtually at the conferences listed below. All interested parties can access the webcasts live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com . The Company will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day as the conferences.

Event: Wolfe Technology Conference When: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time Presenters: Dharmesh Shah, Chief Technology Officer Chuck MacGlashing, Head of Investor Relations

Event: Citi Technology Conference When: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Presenters: Kate Bueker, Chief Financial Officer Chuck MacGlashing, Head of Investor Relations

Event: Jefferies Software Conference When: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time Presenters: Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer Brian Halligan, Executive Chairman

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

