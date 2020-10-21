HubSpot Introduces Marketing Contacts, a New Pricing Model That Allows Customers to Pay for What They Need, When They Need It

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , a leading growth platform, announced today the launch of marketing contacts , a new pricing model that allows customers to only pay for the contacts they want to market to via email or ads. Customers can also store up to one million contacts they don't actively market to, such as unsubscribed and bounced contacts, for free.

"New contact pricing has been one of the most-requested feature improvements from HubSpot customers, particularly as we have more businesses managing their entire front office through our platform. We want to encourage growth, not prohibit it with our pricing," said Brad Coffey, chief strategy officer at HubSpot. "With marketing contacts, our customers will now be able to bring all of their contacts into HubSpot without worrying about paying for ones they won't be marketing to. Having those contacts in one place will give them the important context they need to better serve and delight their customers."

With marketing contacts, customers can:

Quickly identify marketing contacts with a simple eligibility flow that surfaces all bounced and unsubscribed contacts and requires just a few quick clicks to mark them as non-marketing contacts. Customers also have the option to add custom filters and lists as needed.

with a simple eligibility flow that surfaces all bounced and unsubscribed contacts and requires just a few quick clicks to mark them as non-marketing contacts. Customers also have the option to add custom filters and lists as needed. Store up to one million non-marketing contacts in their database for free, ensuring that all of a company's contacts are available in one streamlined system.

in their database for free, ensuring that all of a company's contacts are available in one streamlined system. Keep their database clean with the ability to set automatic categorization of marketing and non-marketing contacts.

with the ability to set automatic categorization of marketing and non-marketing contacts. Spend less time worrying about contact limits and shift their focus to what really matters – providing an excellent experience for their customers. Scaled contacts pricing also becomes more cost efficient as customers increase their number of contacts, allowing them to grow and be rewarded for their success.

"Being able to pay for only the contacts we need is a game changer for us," said Matthew Stephens, managing director at eHotelier. "As a growing business, it's important for us to make sure that the money we spend is giving us the best return on our investment. Marketing contacts helps us do just that by allowing us to focus on delighting our customers without worrying about our budget."

Marketing contacts is the latest in a list of updates HubSpot has made to its pricing and packaging in 2020 to help support businesses through this time of economic uncertainty. Specific updates include:

Raised reporting limits across all product tiers, enabling customers to build more than twice as many dashboards in HubSpot.

across all product tiers, enabling customers to build more than in HubSpot. Reduced pricing for the Starter Growth Suite , a set of robust tools designed to help growing businesses get started with marketing, sales, and customer service.

, a designed to help growing businesses get started with marketing, sales, and customer service. Free embeddable meetings, landing pages , and quotes, tools that were previously only available to paying customers and are now part of the powerful and easy-to-use HubSpot CRM .

HubSpot also allows for unlimited seats across its free tools , providing enterprise-level visibility into reporting, results, and more. Together, these features empower businesses to focus less on their budget and more on creating delightful customer experiences.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 86,000 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; Ghent, Belgium; San Francisco, CA; and Portsmouth, NH.

