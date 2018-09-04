HubSpot Launches Enterprise Growth Suite Bundle and New Advanced Capabilities for Sophisticated Marketing, Sales, and Service Teams

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading growth platform, announced today the availability of new Sales Hub and Service Hub Enterprise offerings, numerous updates to its Marketing Hub Enterprise product, and the availability of all three for a discounted price as part of a bundled offering. The products included in the bundle, called the Enterprise Growth Suite, are designed to give advanced teams more control, greater flexibility, and deeper integrations in one unified HubSpot account. As previewed on August 20th, the launch of these new products represents a first for HubSpot, and are the most significant expansions the company has made in its enterprise-level offerings to date.

"Over the past year, we increased R&D spending significantly as we pushed to expand our platform of products to address the needs of any company regardless of where they are in their growth journey. Today, our customers are getting the results of that investment," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. "As users of the HubSpot Enterprise Hubs ourselves, we've seen firsthand how these products can support the changing needs of a growing company. With these announcements, a HubSpot customer will be able to sign on with us at any stage with the knowledge that our products will scale with them as they grow."

The Enterprise Growth Suite software bundle includes an improved Marketing Hub Enterprise and the brand new Sales Hub Enterprise and Service Hub Enterprise products, all built on top of the HubSpot CRM. All three Enterprise Hubs include new and improved features built with the needs of sophisticated teams in mind, including:

Goals that support agents and sales reps to report on quotas, SLAs, and other sales and customer service metrics

Playbooks, which allows you to build a library of resources and best practices for your sales and services teams

A native Slack integration to help teams stay connected, wherever they are

All of these features are available today, with additional features, including hierarchical teams, health scoring, advanced content partitioning, and workflow extensions, expected to be released in the coming months.

The products included in the Enterprise Growth Suite bundle also feature a layer of machine learning that powers features like predictive lead scoring. HubSpot's recently-released Conversations tool is also integrated into all three products, uniting email, chat, and social in one inbox and providing advanced targeting and lead routing, custom chatbot building, and more.

"When we first started using HubSpot, we were small but growing. As we've continued to grow, the HubSpot platform has acted as the fertilizer that's helped us turn our seed of a company into an established institution," said Will Curran, Chief Event Einstein at Endless Events. "Every new product HubSpot launches makes us faster, better, and stronger than we were before. Without them, we would still be at that seed phase instead of the towering skyscraper we are today."

As previously announced, HubSpot also launched new capabilities and bundles at the Starter and Professional levels. Customers who purchase any of the Growth Suite bundles will receive a 25% discount off of the standalone prices for each Hub. Learn more about the HubSpot Enterprise Growth Suite bundle and the Starter and Professional software bundles here.

To learn about all of the announcements HubSpot made at INBOUND 2018, please visit https://www.hubspot.com/new.

HubSpot (NYSE : HUBS ) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 48,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

