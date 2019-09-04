HubSpot Launches Redesigned App Marketplace to Make It Easier for Growing Businesses to Find and Connect with More Than 300 Integrations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , a leading growth platform, announced today the launch of a new app marketplace that features hundreds of third-party tools that HubSpot users can integrate with their accounts. Businesses can discover new integrations and connect their tools, teams, processes, and data with a single, connected system.

"We're dedicated to delivering an open platform that makes it easy for our customers to seamlessly integrate the apps they want with our software," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "The redesigned app marketplace streamlines the process of finding and connecting the right app for the right job, and also makes it easier for developers to build and list new integrations. This is a meaningful step forward in our mission to make HubSpot an all-on-one platform for growing businesses."

According to Blissfully's 2019 SaaS Trends Report , the average 200-501-person company uses more than 100 apps, and that number isn't likely to decrease anytime soon. More than half a million apps have been installed across HubSpot's user base alone. As businesses deploy more and more apps to solve various business challenges, it becomes increasingly important for SaaS companies to make it easier for those apps to work together and to create a platform where data is centralized in one place. That's why HubSpot announced in 2018 its focus on building a centralized platform to help businesses create great customer experiences, regardless of which tools they use.

"Deep integrations between complementary products like Zoom and HubSpot make the experience so much better for our mutual customers," said Laura Padilla, head of business development and channels for Zoom. "We're excited to see the progress HubSpot has made in expanding their platform. This redesigned app marketplace will make it even easier for customers to quickly learn how Zoom and HubSpot work better together."

Key features of the redesign include:

More informed integration decisions. Through customer feedback, HubSpot has identified the details businesses need most when considering an integration, including pricing information, data flow structure, and demo videos. The company now requires all partners to provide that information to be listed, and the app listing pages themselves have been redesigned from the ground up to prioritize this information.

Through customer feedback, HubSpot has identified the details businesses need most when considering an integration, including pricing information, data flow structure, and demo videos. The company now requires all partners to provide that information to be listed, and the app listing pages themselves have been redesigned from the ground up to prioritize this information. Easier discovery of relevant apps for HubSpot users. With hand-curated selections of apps for different types of users and businesses and improved filtering, a more robust search makes it easy to find the right app for every team and purpose.

With hand-curated selections of apps for different types of users and businesses and improved filtering, a more robust search makes it easy to find the right app for every team and purpose. Decreased friction and improved discoverability for app developers. The new self-service app listing experience gives app creators a simple, streamlined way to create and manage their marketplace listings.

"As a member of HubSpot's partner program for nearly two years, I've been able to see the evolution of the platform firsthand," said Daniel Currin, co-founder of OrgChartHub. "It's great to be part of a program that balances the needs of both the end-user and the developer. The changes announced at INBOUND today will make it even easier for us to get our app in front of HubSpot customers."

To learn about all of the product announcements HubSpot made at INBOUND, please visit hubspot.com/new .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 64,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

SOURCE HubSpot

Related Links

https://www.hubspot.com

