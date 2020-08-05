HubSpot Reports Q2 2020 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $203.6 million , up 25% compared to Q2'19.

, up 25% compared to Q2'19. Subscription revenue was $196.4 million , up 26% compared to Q2'19.

, up 26% compared to Q2'19.

Professional services and other revenue was $7.2 million , down 3% compared to Q2'19.

Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (6.7%), compared to (9.6%) in Q2'19.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.4%, compared to 8.4% in Q2'19.

GAAP operating loss was ($13.6) million , compared to ($15.7) million in Q2'19.

, compared to in Q2'19. Non-GAAP operating income was $19.2 million , compared to $13.8 million in Q2'19.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($29.4) million , or ($0.67) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($17.4) million , or ($0.41) per basic and diluted share in Q2'19.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share in Q2'19. Non-GAAP net income was $16.7 million , or $0.38 per basic and $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $14.6 million , or $0.35 per basic and $0.31 per diluted share in Q2'19.

, or per basic and per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and per diluted share in Q2'19. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 44.1 million, compared to 42.1 million basic and diluted shares in Q2'19.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 44.1 million and 48.4 million respectively, compared to 42.1 million and 47.5 million, respectively in Q2'19.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the beginning of June, the company successfully executed a $460 million convertible bond offering with the concurrent repurchase of roughly 70% of the company's existing convertible bond due in 2022.

convertible bond offering with the concurrent repurchase of roughly 70% of the company's existing convertible bond due in 2022. The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $1,197 million as of June 30, 2020 .

as of . During the second quarter, the company generated $15.0 million of operating cash flow, excluding the $48.7 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to $13.7 million generated during Q2'19.

of operating cash flow, excluding the used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to generated during Q2'19. During the second quarter, the company generated $0.8 million of free cash flow, compared to $3.4 million during Q2'19.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew total customers to 86,672 at June 30, 2020 up 34% compared to June 30, 2019 .

up 34% compared to . Total average subscription revenue per customer was $9,466 during the second quarter of 2020, down 5% compared to Q2'19.

"The world is evolving this year -- from offline to online, from old to new -- at a far greater pace than anyone could have expected. At HubSpot, we feel well positioned to help companies navigate that change and come out stronger on the other side," said Brian Halligan, Chief Executive Officer. "The onslaught of the pandemic was certainly felt throughout our company, customers and partners this year, but I'm encouraged by the traction HubSpot made in the second quarter and the opportunity we see ahead. The situation, of course, is still quite fluid so we'll be watching things closely and adapting along with it."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 5, 2020, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $210.0 million to $211.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $7.5 million to $8.5 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.11 to $0.13 . This assumes approximately 48.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $828.0 million to $832.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $52.0 million to $54.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.92 to $0.96 . This assumes approximately 48.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

While we continue to believe we are in a strong financial position to weather the impact to our business from COVID-19, many of our customers and prospects are still operating under very challenging circumstances and may re-evaluate their spend. As such, our third quarter 2020 guidance and updated full year 2020 guidance factor in the heightened uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic based on the information available to us as of August 5, 2020, and we undertake no obligation to update after such date. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements".

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Over 86,000 total customers in over 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year 2020; statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions on our business and results of operations; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the broader economy, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance as a result of COVID-19; our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for an inbound platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)





June 30,



December 31,





2020



2019

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 201,086



$ 269,670

Short-term investments



934,992





691,834

Accounts receivable



86,184





92,517

Deferred commission expense



36,121





32,078

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



37,936





23,625

Total current assets



1,296,319





1,109,724

Long-term investments



61,095





53,776

Property and equipment, net



89,993





83,649

Capitalized software development costs, net



21,391





16,793

Right-of-use assets



270,462





234,390

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



20,831





19,110

Other assets



10,875





9,824

Intangible assets, net



10,075





11,752

Goodwill



29,935





30,250

Total assets

$ 1,810,976



$ 1,569,268

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 10,814



$ 12,842

Accrued compensation costs



26,513





26,318

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



28,211





28,686

Operating lease liabilities



29,807





23,613

Deferred revenue



238,101





231,030

Total current liabilities



333,446





322,489

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



275,210





244,216

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,914





3,058

Other long-term liabilities



8,832





8,983

Convertible senior notes



467,523





340,564

Total liabilities



1,087,925





919,310

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



46





44

Additional paid-in capital



1,167,791





1,048,380

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



461





(336)

Accumulated deficit



(445,247)





(398,130)

Total stockholders' equity



723,051





649,958

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,810,976



$ 1,569,268



Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:





























Subscription $ 196,415



$ 155,876



$ 387,643



$ 300,102

Professional services and other

7,193





7,379





14,932





14,951

Total revenue

203,608





163,255





402,575





315,053

Cost of revenues:





























Subscription

30,400





23,578





60,135





44,879

Professional services and other

8,377





7,564





16,926





15,841

Total cost of revenues

38,777





31,142





77,061





60,720

Gross profit

164,831





132,113





325,514





254,333

Operating expenses:





























Research and development

49,372





40,456





95,573





75,633

Sales and marketing

102,600





84,079





204,928





158,984

General and administrative

26,484





23,303





52,741





44,477

Total operating expenses

178,456





147,838





353,242





279,094

Loss from operations

(13,625)





(15,725)





(27,728)





(24,761)

Other expense:





























Interest income

2,135





5,424





6,192





9,598

Interest expense

(16,809)





(5,673)





(22,761)





(11,186)

Other expense

(91)





(672)





(1,143)





(684)

Total other expense

(14,765)





(921)





(17,712)





(2,272)

Loss before income tax expense

(28,390)





(16,646)





(45,440)





(27,033)

Income tax expense

(1,011)





(711)





(1,677)





(1,424)

Net loss $ (29,401)



$ (17,357)



$ (47,117)



$ (28,457)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.67)



$ (0.41)



$ (1.08)



$ (0.69)

Weighted average common shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per share:

44,130





42,127





43,703





41,352



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,



For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Operating Activities:





























Net loss $ (29,401)



$ (17,357)



$ (47,117)



$ (28,457)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities





























Depreciation and amortization

8,972





7,063





17,683





14,035

Stock-based compensation

31,374





28,663





58,837





49,869

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

10,493



—





10,493



—

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

(48,675)



—





(48,675)



—

Benefit for deferred income taxes

(165)





(107)





(422)





(135)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

5,959





5,415





11,662





10,675

Accretion of bond discount

(1,336)





(4,070)





(3,490)





(6,821)

Unrealized currency translation

(597)





263





184





(18)

Changes in assets and liabilities





























Accounts receivable

(3,850)





(3,851)





5,930





3,907

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(5,313)





(7,216)





(20,420)





(6,330)

Deferred commission expense

(4,314)





(2,205)





(5,837)





(5,539)

Right-of-use assets

7,675





3,757





13,398





9,262

Accounts payable

342





81





1,837





4,992

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,883





5,359





444





3,288

Operating lease liabilities

(7,033)





(6,052)





(12,314)





(10,162)

Deferred revenue

(3,704)





3,954





7,128





12,847

Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by operating

activities

(33,690)





13,697





(10,679)





51,413

Investing Activities:





























Purchases of investments

(527,139)





(211,301)





(967,028)





(597,802)

Maturities of investments

327,127





158,925





710,002





342,385

Sale of investments

10,932



—





10,932



—

Purchases of property and equipment

(8,799)





(7,791)





(19,897)





(12,056)

Capitalization of software development costs

(5,394)





(2,507)





(10,163)





(5,328)

Purchases of strategic investments

(1,000)





(352)





(1,000)





(352)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(204,273)





(63,026)





(277,154)





(273,153)

Financing Activities:





























Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs

paid of $9.4 million

450,614



—





450,614



—

Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

Convertible Notes

362,492



—





362,492



—

Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes

(327,543)



—





(327,543)



—

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

(234,366)



—





(234,366)



—

Payments for Capped Call Options related to the 2025 Convertible Notes

(50,600)



—





(50,600)



—

Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs paid of $365 —



—



—





342,628

Payments for common stock offering costs —





(111)



—



—

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based

awards

(1,259)





(1,651)





(2,200)





(2,735)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

8,354





5,048





15,208





10,738

Repayments of finance lease obligations

2





(87)





(28)





(205)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

207,694





3,199





213,577





350,426

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,670





586





(144)





(198)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(28,599)





(45,544)





(74,400)





128,488

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

232,714





291,146





278,515





117,114

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 204,115



$ 245,602



$ 204,115



$ 245,602



Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP operating loss $ (13,625)

$ (15,725)



$ (27,728)

$ (24,761)

Stock-based compensation

31,374



28,663





58,837



49,869

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

899



800





1,798



1,600

Acquisition related expenses

518



32





851



65

Non-GAAP operating income

19,166

$ 13,770



$ 33,758

$ 26,773





























GAAP operating margin

(6.7) %

(9.6) %



(6.9) %

(7.9) % Non-GAAP operating margin

9.4 %

8.4 %



8.4 %

8.5 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP net loss $ (29,401)

$ (17,357)



$ (47,117)

$ (28,457)

Stock-based compensation

31,374



28,663





58,837



49,869

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

899



800





1,798



1,600

Acquisition related expenses

518



32





851



65

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt

issuance costs

5,959



5,415





11,662



10,675

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

10,493



—





10,493



—

Impairment of strategic investment

—



—





250



—

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(3,160)



(2,942)





(6,013)



(5,611)

Non-GAAP net income $ 16,682

$ 14,611



$ 30,761

$ 28,141





























Non-GAAP net income per share:

























Basic $ 0.38

$ 0.35



$ 0.70

$ 0.68

Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.31



$ 0.64

$ 0.61

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

























Basic

44,130



42,127





43,703



41,352

Diluted

48,367



47,532





47,988



46,394



Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue



















(in thousands, except percentages)



























Three Months Ended June 30,



2020



2019



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 30,400

$ 8,377

$ 49,372

$ 102,600

$ 26,484



$ 23,578

$ 7,564

$ 40,456

$ 84,079

$ 23,303

Stock -based compensation

(1,075)



(628)



(10,111)



(12,868)



(6,692)





(822)



(666)



(10,553)



(10,523)



(6,099)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(879)



—



—



(20)



—





(800)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(327)



—



(191)





—



—



(32)



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 28,446

$ 7,749

$ 38,934

$ 89,712

$ 19,601



$ 21,956

$ 6,898

$ 29,871

$ 73,556

$ 17,204

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

14.9 %

4.1 %

24.2 %

50.4 %

13.0 %



14.4 %

4.6 %

24.8 %

51.5 %

14.3 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

14.0 %

3.8 %

19.1 %

44.1 %

9.6 %



13.4 %

4.2 %

18.3 %

45.1 %

10.5 %



Six Months Ended June 30,



2020



2019



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 60,135

$ 16,926

$ 95,573

$ 204,928

$ 52,741



$ 44,879

$ 15,841

$ 75,633

$ 158,984

$ 44,477

Stock -based compensation

(1,974)



(1,234)



(18,819)



(23,684)



(13,126)





(1,437)



(1,685)



(17,644)



(18,327)



(10,776)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,759)



—



—



(39)



—





(1,600)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(657)



—



(194)





—



—



(65)



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 56,402

$ 15,692

$ 76,097

$ 181,205

$ 39,421



$ 41,842

$ 14,156

$ 57,924

$ 140,657

$ 33,701

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

14.9 %

4.2 %

23.7 %

50.9 %

13.1 %



14.2 %

5.0 %

24.0 %

50.5 %

14.1 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

14.0 %

3.9 %

18.9 %

45.0 %

9.8 %



13.3 %

4.5 %

18.4 %

44.6 %

10.7 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP subscription margin

$ 166,015

$ 132,298



$ 327,508

$ 255,223

Stock -based compensation



1,075



822





1,974



1,437

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



879



800





1,759



1,600

Non-GAAP subscription margin

$ 167,969

$ 133,920



$ 331,241

$ 258,260































GAAP subscription margin percentage



84.5 %

84.9 %



84.5 %

85.0 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage



85.5 %

85.9 %



85.5 %

86.1 %































Reconciliation of operating cash flow (in thousands)





























































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by

operating activities

$ (33,690)

$ 13,697



$ (10,679)

$ 51,413

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to

the debt discount



48,675



—





48,675



—

Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of

convertible debt

$ 14,985

$ 13,697



$ 37,996

$ 51,413



Reconciliation of free cash flow (in thousands)





























































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating

activities

$ (33,690)

$ 13,697



$ (10,679)

$ 51,413

Purchases of property and equipment



(8,799)



(7,791)





(19,897)



(12,056)

Capitalization of software development costs



(5,394)



(2,507)





(10,163)



(5,328)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt

discount



48,675



—





48,675



—

Free cash flow

$ 792

$ 3,399



$ 7,936

$ 34,029



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020







Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP operating income range ($22,680)-($21,680)







($70,825)-($68,825)

Stock-based compensation

29,400









119,100

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

450









2,405

Acquisition related expenses

330









1,320

Non-GAAP operating income range $7,500 -$8,500







$52,000-$54,000



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020



Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP net loss range ($30,884)-($29,634)



($106,542)-($104,042)

Stock-based compensation

29,400





119,100

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

450





2,405

Acquisition related expenses

330





1,320

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance

costs

6,526





24,874

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

—





10,493

Impairment of strategic investment

—





250

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (322)-(572)



(7,300)-(7,800)

Non-GAAP net income range $5,500-$6,500



$44,600-$46,600

















GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.68)-($0.65)



($2.38)-($2.32)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.11-$0.13



$0.92-$0.96

































Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and diluted

net loss per share:

45,630





44,750

















Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss

per share:

48,770





48,460



HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, impairment of strategic investment, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash and the exclusion of repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods and also aligns the non-GAAP treatment of our debt discount that is amortized as non-cash interest expense.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, impairment of strategic investment, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price.



Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash item, and we believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



In May 2017 , the Company issued $400 million of convertible notes due in 2022 with a coupon interest rate of 0.25%. In June 2020 , the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. The imputed interest rates of the convertible senior notes were approximately 6.87% and 5.71%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies





In June 2020 , the Company used a portion of the proceeds from the issuance of the convertible notes due in 2025 to repay approximately $272.1 million of its convertible notes that were due in 2022. In connection with the repayment of these notes, the Company recorded a $10.5 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, which represents the difference between the fair value and carrying value of the debt extinguished. The amount of this charge may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt. In connection with the debt extinguishment, approximately $48.7 million of the repayment of convertible notes that is attributable to debt discount was classified as operating cash flow. These activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these expenses and payments provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Updated Non-GAAP Net Income Calculation

In our presentations of non-GAAP net income (which is a non-GAAP financial measure) in our earnings release for each of the quarters ending March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2019, we did not include a hypothetical income tax effect due to a full valuation allowance on our U.S. deferred tax assets. We have elected to update our non-GAAP net income calculations (and our reconciliations to GAAP net loss) and non-GAAP net income per share for each of these quarters and the year ended December 31, 2019, and the updated information is provided below. No updates have been made to any other adjustments in the calculation of each of non-GAAP net income or non-GAAP net income per share for such periods, and our consolidated financial results as calculated under GAAP are not affected. Had we not updated our presentation of non-GAAP net income to reflect a hypothetical income tax effect in Q2'20, our Q2'20 non-GAAP net income would have been $19.9 million, our Q2'20 non-GAAP basic net income per share would have been $0.45, and our Q2'20 non-GAAP diluted net income per share would have been $0.41.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended







Year ended



March 31,

2019



June 30,

2019



September 30,

2019



December 31,

2019



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

GAAP net loss $ (11,100)



$ (17,357)



$ (14,987)



$ (10,302)



$ (17,716)



$ (53,746)

Stock-based compensation

21,205





28,663





23,791





24,095





27,463





97,754

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

800





800





762





839





900





3,201

Acquisition related expenses

32





32





30





876





333





971

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt

discount and debt issuance costs

5,260





5,415





5,509





5,606





5,703





21,790

Impairment of strategic investment

—





—





—





—





250





—

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(2,669)





(2,942)





(2,820)





(3,184)





(2,854)





(11,616)

Non-GAAP net income (1) $ 13,528



$ 14,611



$ 12,285



$ 17,930



$ 14,079



$ 58,354

















































Non-GAAP net income per share:













































Basic (2) $ 0.33



$ 0.35



$ 0.29



$ 0.42



$ 0.33



$ 1.39

Diluted (3) $ 0.30



$ 0.31



$ 0.26



$ 0.38



$ 0.30



$ 1.26







(1) We previously reported non-GAAP net income of $16.2 million, $17.6 million, $15.1 million, $20.9 million, and $16.7 million for the three months ended March

31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2020, respectively, and $69.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. (2) We previously reported non-GAAP basic net income per share of $0.40, $0.42, $0.36, $0.49, and $0.39 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, June 30,

2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2020, respectively, and $1.66 for the year ended December 31, 2019. (3) We previously reported non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.36, $0.37, $0.32, $0.45, and $0.35 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, June 30,

2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2020, respectively, and $1.50 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

