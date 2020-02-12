HubSpot Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Fourth Quarter 2019:

Total revenue was $186.2 million , up 29% compared to Q4'18.

, up 29% compared to Q4'18. Subscription revenue was $179.1 million , up 31% compared to Q4'18.

, up 31% compared to Q4'18. Professional services and other revenue was $7.1 million , down 2% compared to Q4'18.

Full Year 2019:

Total revenue was $674.9 million , up 32% compared to 2018.

, up 32% compared to 2018. Subscription revenue was $646.3 million , up 33% compared to 2018.

, up 33% compared to 2018. Professional services and other revenue was $28.6 million , up 12% compared to 2018.

Operating Income (Loss)

Fourth Quarter 2019:

GAAP operating margin was (4.4%), compared to (5.4%) in Q4'18.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.5%, a slight decline from 9.8% in Q4'18.

GAAP operating loss was ($8.2) million , compared to ($7.8) million in Q4'18.

, compared to in Q4'18. Non-GAAP operating income was $17.7 million , compared to $14.2 million in Q4'18.

Full Year 2019:

GAAP operating margin was (7.0%), compared to (9.4%) in 2018.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.1%, an improvement from 6.3% in 2018.

GAAP operating loss was ($47.0) million , compared to ($48.3) million in 2018.

, compared to in 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was $54.9 million , compared to $32.1 million in 2018.

Net Income (Loss)

Fourth Quarter 2019:

GAAP net loss was ($10.3) million , or ($0.24) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($11.5) million , or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share in Q4'18.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share in Q4'18. Non-GAAP net income was $20.9 million , or $0.49 per basic and $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $15.8 million , or $0.40 per basic and $0.37 per diluted share in Q4'18.

, or per basic and per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and per diluted share in Q4'18. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 42.8 million, compared to 39.2 million basic and diluted shares in Q4'18.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 42.8 million and 46.9 million respectively, compared to 39.2 million and 43.0 million, respectively in Q4'18.

Full Year 2019:

GAAP net loss was ($53.7) million , or ($1.28) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($63.8) million , or ($1.66) per basic and diluted share in 2018.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share in 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $69.8 million , or $1.66 per basic and $1.50 per diluted share, compared to $36.9 million , or $0.96 per basic and $0.89 per diluted share in 2018.

, or per basic and per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and per diluted share in 2018. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 42.0 million, compared to 38.5 million basic and diluted shares in 2018.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 42.0 million and 46.5 million respectively, compared to 38.5 million and 41.6 million, respectively in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $1,015 million as of December 31, 2019 .

as of . During the fourth quarter, the company generated $47.9 million of operating cash flow compared to $33.1 million during Q4'18.

of operating cash flow compared to during Q4'18. During the fourth quarter, the company generated $24.4 million of free cash flow compared to $25.1 million during Q4'18.

of free cash flow compared to during Q4'18. The company generated $119.0 million of operating cash flow in 2019 compared to $84.9 million in 2018.

of operating cash flow in 2019 compared to in 2018. The company generated $65.1 million of free cash flow in 2019 compared to $51.4 million in 2018.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew total customers to 73,483 at December 31, 2019 up 30% from December 31, 2018 .

up 30% from . Total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,047 during the fourth quarter of 2019 up 0.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Across the company, 2019 was a year centered on making meaningful improvements in the customer experience. I'm exceptionally proud of how we've started to see those investments pay off in the levels of customer net promoter score we saw in the fourth quarter," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO. "Not only was it the right thing to do for our customers, it put us in a far better position to execute in 2020, giving us the foundation to add more power to the HubSpot platform without creating undue friction to the customer experience."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 12, 2020, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the first quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $192.5 million to $193.5 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $9.5 million to $10.5 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.24 . This assumes approximately 48.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $840.5 million to $844.5 million .

to . Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $54.0 million to $58.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.24 to $1.32 . This assumes approximately 48.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at ir.hubspot.com.

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial (833) 241-7257 (domestic) or (647) 689-4221 (international). The conference ID is 6676017. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 6676017. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Over 73,400 total customers in over 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full year 2020; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our history of losses, our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers, the continued growth of the market for an inbound platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our marketing agency partners; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2019 and our other SEC filings, including our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)













December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 269,670



$ 111,489

Short-term investments



691,834





480,761

Accounts receivable



92,517





77,100

Deferred commission expense



32,078





23,664

Restricted cash



5,816





5,175

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



17,809





14,229

Total current assets



1,109,724





712,418

Long-term investments



53,776





11,450

Property and equipment, net



83,649





52,468

Capitalized software development costs, net



16,793





12,746

Right-of-use assets



234,390





—

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



19,110





18,114

Other assets



9,824





6,888

Intangible assets, net



11,752





4,919

Goodwill



30,250





14,950

Total assets

$ 1,569,268



$ 833,953

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 12,842



$ 7,810

Accrued compensation costs



26,318





23,589

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



28,686





22,305

Operating lease liabilities



23,613





—

Deferred revenue



231,030





183,305

Total current liabilities



322,489





237,009

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



244,216





—

Deferred rent, net of current portion



—





26,445

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



3,058





2,179

Other long-term liabilities



8,983





4,897

Convertible senior notes



340,564





318,782

Total liabilities



919,310





589,312

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



44





40

Additional paid-in capital



1,048,380





589,708

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(336)





(723)

Accumulated deficit



(398,130)





(344,384)

Total stockholders' equity



649,958





244,641

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,569,268



$ 833,953



Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)











For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues:





























Subscription $ 179,086



$ 136,804



$ 646,266



$ 487,450

Professional services and other

7,100





7,218





28,594





25,530

Total revenue

186,186





144,022





674,860





512,980

Cost of revenues:





























Subscription

27,960





19,742





98,510





69,718

Professional services and other

8,015





7,622





31,448





30,639

Total cost of revenues

35,975





27,364





129,958





100,357

Gross profit

150,211





116,658





544,902





412,623

Operating expenses:





























Research and development

42,757





32,005





158,237





117,603

Sales and marketing

90,418





70,960





340,685





267,444

General and administrative

25,194





21,525





92,971





75,834

Total operating expenses

158,369





124,490





591,893





460,881

Loss from operations

(8,158)





(7,832)





(46,991)





(48,258)

Other expense:





























Interest income

4,646





2,844





19,429





9,176

Interest expense

(5,872)





(5,493)





(22,818)





(21,386)

Other expense

380





(405)





(393)





(1,492)

Total other expense

(846)





(3,054)





(3,782)





(13,702)

Loss before income tax expense

(9,004)





(10,886)





(50,773)





(61,960)

Income tax expense

(1,298)





(606)





(2,973)





(1,868)

Net loss $ (10,302)



$ (11,492)



$ (53,746)



$ (63,828)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.24)



$ (0.29)



$ (1.28)



$ (1.66)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

42,844





39,153





42,025





38,529



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Operating Activities:





























Net loss $ (10,302)



$ (11,492)



$ (53,746)



$ (63,828)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash

equivalents provided by operating activities





























Depreciation and amortization

7,545





6,889





28,793





23,428

Stock-based compensation

24,095





20,927





97,754





76,261

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(848)





(7)





(799)





36

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

5,606





5,232





21,790





20,335

Accretion of bond discount

(3,271)





(2,270)





(14,160)





(6,787)

Noncash rent expense

—





364





—





2,336

Unrealized currency translation

37





268





(156)





483

Changes in assets and liabilities





























Accounts receivable

(14,082)





(14,460)





(15,428)





(17,726)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,921





3,057





(3,296)





3,880

Deferred commission expense

(4,115)





(8,013)





(9,666)





(23,900)

Right-of-use assets

8,347





—





22,657





—

Accounts payable

(1,724)





(964)





3,927





3,298

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,320





8,165





7,819





11,920

Operating lease liabilities

(993)





—





(15,781)





—

Deferred rent

—





1,812





—





5,799

Deferred revenue

28,355





23,603





49,265





49,316

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by

operating activities

47,891





33,111





118,973





84,851

Investing Activities:





























Purchases of investments

(336,853)





(156,794)





(1,304,847)





(681,632)

Maturities and sales of investments

376,752





145,525





1,066,366





644,375

Purchases of property and equipment

(19,175)





(5,617)





(40,372)





(22,305)

Capitalization of software development costs

(4,335)





(2,442)





(13,474)





(11,168)

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(23,314)





—





(23,314)





—

Purchases of strategic investments

—





(200)





(553)





(500)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing

activities

(6,925)





(19,528)





(316,194)





(71,230)

Financing Activities:





























Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs

paid of $365

—





—





342,628





—

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of

stock-based awards

(1,480)





(2,100)





(6,247)





(8,033)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock

plans

4,652





4,786





23,578





21,555

Repayment of debt

(333)





—





(333)





—

Repayment of finance lease obligations

(35)





(152)





(284)





(744)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by

financing activities

2,804





2,534





359,342





12,778

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

1,451





(750)





(720)





(2,069)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

45,221





15,367





161,401





24,330

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

233,294





101,747





117,114





92,784

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 278,515



$ 117,114



$ 278,515



$ 117,114



Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018



2019

2018

GAAP operating loss $ (8,158)

$ (7,832)



$ (46,991)

$ (48,258)

Stock-based compensation

24,095



20,927





97,754



76,261

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

839



800





3,201



1,394

Acquisition related expenses

876



289





971



2,696

Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,652

$ 14,184



$ 54,935

$ 32,093





























GAAP operating margin

(4.4) %

(5.4) %



(7.0) %

(9.4) % Non-GAAP operating margin

9.5 %

9.8 %



8.1 %

6.3 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2019

2018



2019

2018

GAAP net loss $ (10,302)

$ (11,492)



$ (53,746)

$ (63,828)

Stock-based compensation

24,095



20,927





97,754



76,261

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

839



800





3,201



1,394

Acquisition related expenses

876



289





971



2,696

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt

issuance costs

5,606



5,232





21,790



20,335

Income tax effect of non-GAAP items

(195)



—





(195)



—

Non-GAAP net income $ 20,919

$ 15,756



$ 69,775

$ 36,858





























Non-GAAP net income per share:

























Basic $ 0.49

$ 0.40



$ 1.66

$ 0.96

Diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.37



$ 1.50

$ 0.89

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

























Basic

42,844



39,153





42,025



38,529

Diluted

46,912



43,024





46,492



41,595



Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue



















(in thousands, except percentages)



























Three Months Ended December 31,



2019



2018



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 27,960

$ 8,015

$ 42,757

$ 90,418

$ 25,194



$ 19,742

$ 7,622

$ 32,005

$ 70,960

$ 21,525

Stock-based compensation

(836)



(531)



(8,085)



(9,324)



(5,319)





(491)



(585)



(6,462)



(8,772)



(4,617)

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

(839)



—



—



—



—





(800)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(262)



—



(614)





—



—



(289)



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 26,285

$ 7,484

$ 34,410

$ 81,094

$ 19,261



$ 18,451

$ 7,037

$ 25,254

$ 62,188

$ 16,908

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

15.0 %

4.3 %

23.0 %

48.6 %

13.5 %



13.7 %

5.3 %

22.2 %

49.3 %

14.9 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

14.1 %

4.0 %

18.5 %

43.6 %

10.3 %



12.8 %

4.9 %

17.5 %

43.2 %

11.7 %

































































































































































































Year Ended December 31,



2019



2018



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subscription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 98,510

$ 31,448

$ 158,237

$ 340,685

$ 92,971



$ 69,718

$ 30,639

$ 117,603

$ 267,444

$ 75,834

Stock-based compensation

(3,127)



(2,829)



(33,748)



(36,599)



(21,451)





(1,476)



(2,924)



(23,328)



(31,099)



(17,434)

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets

(3,201)



—



—



—



—





(1,394)



—



—



—



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(357)



—



(614)





—



—



(2,696)



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 92,182

$ 28,619

$ 124,132

$ 304,086

$ 70,906



$ 66,848

$ 27,715

$ 91,579

$ 236,345

$ 58,400

































































GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

14.6 %

4.7 %

23.4 %

50.5 %

13.8 %



13.6 %

6.0 %

22.9 %

52.1 %

14.8 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of

revenue

13.7 %

4.2 %

18.4 %

45.1 %

10.5 %



13.0 %

5.4 %

17.9 %

46.1 %

11.4 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin































(in thousands, except percentages)





































































Three Months Ended

December 31,







Year Ended December 31,





2019

2018







2019

2018

GAAP subscription margin

$ 151,126

$ 117,062







$ 547,756

$ 417,732

Stock -based compensation



836



491









3,127



1,476

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



839



800









3,201



1,394

Non-GAAP subscription margin

$ 152,801

$ 118,353







$ 554,084

$ 420,602



































GAAP subscription margin percentage



84.4 %

85.6 %







84.8 %

85.7 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage



85.3 %

86.5 %







85.7 %

86.3 %

Reconciliation of free cash flow

























(in thousands)





























































Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2019

2018



2019

2018

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$ 47,891

$ 33,111



$ 118,973

$ 84,851

Purchases of property and equipment



(19,175)



(5,617)





(40,372)



(22,305)

Capitalization of software development costs



(4,335)



(2,442)





(13,474)



(11,168)

Free cash flow

$ 24,381

$ 25,052



$ 65,127

$ 51,378



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income (in thousands, except percentages)















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020



Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP operating income range ($18,210)-($17,210)



($74,725)-($70,725)

Stock-based compensation

26,800





126,300

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

900





2,400

Acquisition related expenses

10





25

Non-GAAP operating income range $9,500-$10,500



$54,000-$58,000



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-

GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share amounts)































Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020



Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP net loss range ($22,440)-($21,440)



($91,155)-($87,155)

Stock-based compensation

26,800





126,300

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

900





2,400

Acquisition related expenses

10





25

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and

debt issuance costs

5,700





23,400

Income tax effect of non-GAAP items

(170)





(870)

Non-GAAP net income range $10,800-$11,800



$60,100-$64,100

















GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.52)-($0.50)



($2.08)-($1.99)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.22-$0.24



$1.24-$1.32

































Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic

and diluted net loss per share:

43,300





43,875

















Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP

diluted net loss per share:

48,240





48,640



HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, and income tax in future periods assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs.



Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.



These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount debt issuance costs, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to exclude the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:



Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price.



Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash item, and we believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of this these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



In May 2017 , the Company issued $400 million of convertible notes due in 2022 with a coupon interest rate of 0.25%. The imputed interest rate of the convertible senior notes was approximately 6.95%. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.

