HubStor Extends Backup for Microsoft Office 365 With Continuous Data Protection Option

KANATA, Ontario, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubStor today announced new continuous backup for Microsoft Office 365, giving IT leaders more protection of their organization's information and further reducing the potential for data loss.

HubStor's existing Microsoft Office 365 backup capabilities are in use at medium and large enterprises to incrementally maintain a segregated backup copy of their SaaS data, including OneDrive for Business, Teams, SharePoint sites, and Exchange Online mailboxes at any scale.

Last year, HubStor announced the availability of its continuous data protection (CDP) for file systems. By extending its CDP framework to support Microsoft Office 365, HubStor customers can now combine their routine incremental backup approach with the near real-time capture of changes for a shorter recovery point objective (RPO).

HubStor also recently announced enhancements to its backup and recovery capabilities for Microsoft Teams. With HubStor's continuous protection for Office 365, Teams users benefit from even more comprehensive data protection.

"In addition to transforming file storage, many of our customers are keen to protect their information in cloud services such as Office 365," said Alex Hill, CISO and Head of DevOps at HubStor. "In larger SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business environments where incremental backups can take hours, continuous data protection will allow a more active approach to backing up changes as they occur."

About HubStor

HubStor is a leading innovator in cloud-based storage software. Enterprises use the HubStor cloud data management platform to transform their data storage and protection practices, backup their Office 365 data, journal electronic messages, enable cloud-tiering of file systems, and manage long-term retention of unstructured data. HubStor is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and is a Microsoft Co-Sell Prioritized and Gold ISV Partner.

