Huckabee, Prager, Spicer Reveal Secrets to Success on New Podcast "The Charles Mizrahi Show"

"Americans are being bombarded with an avalanche of negativity, and so many are losing hope. We are facing big challenges, that is true. But what's also true is that we are equal to those challenges, and we'll emerge from this stronger and more united than ever. Our show is here to highlight that fact, one extraordinary American at a time. Each guest is someone our audience has always admired from afar, and now can go behind the curtain with me to learn why we all should admire them up-close," said Charles Mizrahi, host of The Charles Mizrahi Show .

The Charles Mizrahi Show is a weekly video and audio podcast recorded in Brooklyn, New York and available on all major podcast streaming platforms.

The first 3 episodes feature:



Gov. Mike Huckabee - Former governor of Arkansas and host of national TV show Mike Huckabee Today

- Former governor of and host of national TV show Dennis Prager - Author, nationally syndicated radio host and founder of Prager University- The world's leading conservative digital media organization

Where to Listen or Watch:

show is published on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Overcast, Pocket Casts, YouTube, and the other leading Podcast platforms. Click here to find the show: https://the-charles-mizrahi-show.captivate.fm/listen

Click here to watch on YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYBds-oV1kAPJ9Ut9GXmFnBYMW-ncLfAi

About Banyan Hill Publishing— Originally founded in 1998 as a global asset protection and investment organization, Banyan Hill Publishing shifted focus in 2016 to bring together a network of global experts in asset protection, investing and entrepreneurship to help hard working Americans obtain the freedom of "total wealth."

