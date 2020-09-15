HUD Awards ICF COVID-related Community Development Work

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded three new three-year cooperative agreements and one new two-year agreement by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support state and local municipalities, housing authorities, tribes and nonprofits in their COVID-19 response efforts; secure stable transitional housing for individuals in recovery; and provide Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) expertise. The combined agreements have a multimillion-dollar value.

The agreements, which were awarded in the second quarter of 2020, support the agency's technical assistance and capacity building program Community Compass . Under two of them, which were awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, ICF will provide training and technical assistance to strengthen community efforts to prevent, prepare and respond to the spread of COVID-19 in their populations, including those experiencing homelessness or receiving homeless assistance.

ICF will also support HUD's pilot Recovery Housing Program , which will help eligible grantees provide stable housing to individuals in recovery from substance-abuse disorder. Additionally, ICF will continue to provide capacity building assistance to CDBG-DR grantees on how to design, implement and monitor their disaster management and recovery programs.

"Communities are tasked with providing key services to their residents, which has become increasingly more difficult due to COVID-19," said Andy Zehe, ICF senior vice president. "We are proud of our 30+ year history of helping HUD customers navigate complex housing and community development challenges, develop successful market-driven, HUD-compliant programs and build staff knowledge and capacity to deliver the best services possible to their residents."

