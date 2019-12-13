HUD Helmet Market Study 2019 with Forecasts to 2030 - World Market Set to Cross the $1 Billion Mark by 2030
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HUD Helmet Market by Connectivity, Component, Display, Outer Shell Material, Technology, End-User (Racing Professional, Personal Use), Function (Navigation, Communication, Performance Monitoring), Power Supply, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HUD helmet market size is projected to be USD 129 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,047 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.
Increasing concern about the safety of motorcycle rider and improving road traffic regulation are the key factors expected to fuel the demand in the HUD helmet market
A global increase in luxury motorcycle sales and increasing adoption of advanced technology by motorcycle enthusiasts are the key factors driving the global HUD helmet market.
Tethered connectivity is the largest segment of the HUD helmet market, by connectivity type
Tethered connectivity is projected to be the largest segment, by connectivity type, of the HUD helmet market. The market dominance of tethered connectivity can be attributed to the increasing trend of connected vehicles and enhanced performance of HUD functions including navigation and communication.
Hardware component is expected to be the largest segment of the HUD helmet market, by component type
The hardware component of HUD helmets is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. A HUD helmet requires high-quality hardware to improve the safety of the motorcycle rider. The use of sensors such as radar, camera sensor, and ultrasonic can substantially increase the cost of HUD helmet. Thus, hardware is expected to be the largest segment of the HUD helmet market, by component type.
Europe to be the largest revenue-generating region in the HUD helmet market
Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in luxury motorcycle sales, racing culture, developed infrastructure, and improving road traffic regulation have contributed to the growth of the HUD helmet market in the region. The presence of key players in the HUD helmet market such as Schuberth GmbH, Reevu, and Nolan Communication System has also contributed to the growth of the European HUD helmet market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HUD Helmet Market
4.2 HUD Helmet Market, By Country
4.3 European HUD Helmet Market, By Component Type & Country
4.4 HUD Helmet Market, By Technology Type
4.5 HUD Helmet Market, By Outer Shell Material Type
4.6 HUD Helmet Market, By Display Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 HUD Helmet Related Standards
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Concern for Safety of Motorcycle Riders
5.2.1.2 Rising Preference for Connected Motorcycles
5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Regulation on Wearing Helmets
5.2.1.3.1 Legal Age for Children to Ride as a Motorcycle Passenger in Select European Countries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Accuracy in Distance Estimation
5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Attaining Optical Contrast and Perceptual Tunneling
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased On-Board Diagnostics Information Displayed on HUD
5.2.3.2 Improvements in 5G Network Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of HUD Helmet
5.3 HUD Helmet Market, Scenarios (2022-2030)
5.3.1 HUD Helmet Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 HUD Helmet Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.3.3 HUD Helmet Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's 5 Forces
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Technological Overview
6.3.1 Hardware Requirements
6.3.2 On-Board Diagnostics
7 HUD Helmet Market, By Component Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Hardware
7.3.1 Display
7.3.2 Connectivity Devices
7.3.3 Sensors
7.3.4 Power Supply Devices
7.3.5 Microcontroller Unit
7.3.6 Audio Devices
7.3.7 Sensors Have the Largest Share of the Total Cost of HUD Helmet
7.4 Software
7.4.1 Integration of Advanced Features Will Drive the Software Segment of HUD Helmet Market
7.5 Key Industry Insights
8 HUD Helmet Market, By Outer Shell Material Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Carbon Fiber
8.3.1 High Tensile Strength and Lightweight of Carbon Fiber Will Boost the Demand for Carbon Fiber in HUD Helmet Market
8.4 Plastic & Glass Fiber
8.4.1 Flexibility and Ability to Absorb and Dissipate Impact Energy Efficiently Will Drive the Market for Glass Fiber
8.5 Kevlar
8.5.1 Lightweight and Impact and Abrasion Resistance Will Boost the Demand for Kevlar in HUD Helmet Market
8.6 Key Industry Insights
9 HUD Helmet Market, By Connectivity Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Tethered System
9.3.1 Easy Connectivity With Smartphones Via Bluetooth Would Drive the Tethered System Market
9.4 Embedded System
9.4.1 Better Performance for Specific Tasks and Low Cost Would Drive the Embedded System Market
9.5 Key Industry Insights
10 HUD Helmet Market, By Display Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Display
10.3.1 Better Visibility and Low Optical Viewing Distance Would Drive the LCOS Display Market
10.4 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) & Light Emitting Diode (LED)
10.4.1 Low Cost of LCD Can Help to Reduce the Overall Cost of HUD Helmet
10.5 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Display
10.5.1 High Cost and Limited Lifetime are Major Drawbacks of Using OLED Display in HUD Helmet
10.6 Key Industry Insights
11 HUD Helmet Market, By End-User Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Racing Professionals
11.3.1 High Risk of Accident in Racing Events Would Boost the Demand for HUD Helmet in Racing Professional Segment
11.4 Personal Use
11.4.1 Growing Number of Motorcycle Enthusiasts Would Drive the Personal Use Segment of HUD Helmet Market
11.5 Key Industry Insights
12 HUD Helmet Market, By Technology Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Research Methodology
12.3 Conventional HUD
12.3.1 Asia Oceania is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market for Conventional HUD Segment
12.4 Augmented Reality (AR) HUD
12.4.1 Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Advanced Safety Would Drive the Ar-Based HUD Helmet Market
12.5 Key Industry Insights
13 HUD Helmet Market, By Power Supply Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Rechargeable Batteries
13.3 Solar Powered Supply
13.4 Vehicle Battery Powered
14 HUD Helmet Market, By Function Type
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Navigation
14.3 Communication
14.4 Performance Monitoring
14.5 Others
15 HUD Helmet Market, By Region
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Europe
15.3 North America
15.4 Asia Oceania
15.5 RoW
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Ranking Analysis
16.3 Competitive Scenario
16.3.1 New Product Developments/Launches
16.3.2 Collaboration
16.3.3 Partnership
16.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
16.4.1 Terminology
16.4.2 Visionary Leaders
16.4.3 Innovators
16.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators
16.4.5 Emerging Companies
16.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.6 Business Strategy Excellence
16.7 Winners vs. Losers
16.7.1 Winners
16.7.2 Tail-Enders/Losers
17 Company Profiles
17.1 NUVIZ, Inc.
17.2 Digilens Inc.
17.3 SKULLY Technologies
17.4 Reyedr
17.5 Bikesystems
17.6 Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC (ICH)
17.7 Livemap
17.8 SHOEI Co. Ltd.
17.9 Nolan Communication System
17.10 Crosshelmet
17.11 Whyre
17.12 JARVISH Inc.
17.13 Texas Instruments
17.14 BMW Motorrad
17.15 Japan Display Inc.
17.16 Other Key Players
17.16.1 Reevu
17.16.2 Sena Technologies Inc.
17.16.3 Schuberth GmbH
17.16.4 Cardo Systems
17.16.5 Hudway, LLC
17.16.6 Forcite Helmet Systems
