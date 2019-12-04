HUD Helmet Market Worth $1,047 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "HUD Helmet Market by Connectivity, Component, Display, Outer Shell Material, Technology, End-User (Racing Professional, Personal Use), Function (Navigation, Communication, Performance Monitoring), Power Supply, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global HUD Helmet Market size is projected to reach USD 1,047 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "HUD Helmet Market"

132 – Tables

47 – Figures

184 – Pages

Factors such as increasing concern about the safety of the motorcycle rider and rising preference for connected vehicles are expected to drive the HUD Helmet Market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258088609

"Software segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing HUD Helmet Market, by component"

The software of the HUD helmet makes decisions and runs the hardware components. The demand for software is expected to high for the smooth functioning of the HUD helmet. The low cost of update and maintenance of software components is also expected to drive the growth of this segment in the HUD Helmet Market

"Racing professional segment is expected to hold the largest share of the HUD Helmet Market, by end-user"

The use of HUD helmets is expected to be high among racing professionals. As racing professionals operate their motorcycle at maximum performance during a race or practice, there is high possibility of a fatal accident. High volume of capital involved in racing sports would also boost the demand for HUD helmet.

Request FREE Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=258088609

"Europe is estimated to be the largest regional HUD helmet industry"

Europe is expected to be the largest HUD Helmet Market. High purchasing power, developed infrastructure, and racing culture are expected to drive the HUD Helmet Market in this region during the forecast period. The presence of leading players in the HUD helmet industry such as Schuberth GmbH and Reevu is also expected to driven the market in this region. Also, improved infrastructure facilities, increasing concern about safety of motorcycle rider, and stringent laws have contributed to the growth of the HUD Helmet Market in the region.

The HUD Helmet Market ecosystem is dominated by a few global HUD helmet solution providers and comprises several regional players. Some of the key providers include NUVIZ, Inc. (US), DigiLens Inc., (US), BMW Motorrad (Germany), SKULLY Technologies, JARVISH (Taiwan), and SHOEI CO. LTD. (Japan).

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive HUD Market by Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), Vehicle Class (Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury Car), Dimension (2D and 3D), Vehicle Type, and Region: Global Forecast to 2025

Augmented Reality Automotive Market by Function (AR HUD Navigation, AR HUD ACC, AR HUD LDW & Advanced AR HUD), Sensor Technology, Display Technology, Level of Autonomous Driving, Electric Vehicle, Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hud-helmet-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hud-helmet.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets