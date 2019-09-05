Huddle Up! It's Game Time at Applebee's! ALL YOU CAN EAT WINGS for $14.99 Every Sunday, Monday and Thursday at Select* Applebee's Restaurants in Arizona Only!

Wings are a guest favorite at Applebee's. Boneless Wings are crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken, and Double Crunch Bone-In Wings are twice battered and fried to a golden perfection. Each are tossed in a choice of Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Sweet Asian Chili sauce and served with Bleu cheese or ranch dressing, celery and unlimited fries.

"Football and Wings is hands down one of the most traditional ways to watch America's favorite sport, and at select Applebee's restaurants in Arizona we are raising the bar by offering our guests All You Can Eat Wings with unlimited fries every Sunday, Monday and Thursday during the regular football season," said Melanie Barichivich, Director of Marketing at RMH Franchise. "We know that our guests will undeniably also get thirsty as they cheer on their favorite team, so we are also offering some pretty incredible cold beer deals starting at just one dollar!"

Call your buddies and gather at your local Arizona Applebee's tonight for All You Can Eat Wings and a crisp cold beer. Football season is here!

Limited time offer. Price, participation and availability may vary by location. While quantities last. Dine-in only. Wings - First order: 10 boneless wings or 9 bone-in wings, fries, celery and dressing. All following orders: 5 boneless wings or 4 bone-in wings, fries and dressing. One All You Can Eat offer per guest. Valid at participating RMH Franchise locations only*. Guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy alcohol responsibly. Void where prohibited.

*Participating RMH Franchise locations in: Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Prescott, Sierra Vista, Surprise, Tucson.

About RMH Franchise

RMH Franchise has grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 131 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.

