HUDI The Breakthrough DeFi Data Ecosystem, Ready to Launch Token's IDO

MILAN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUDI a British company incorporated in London and founded to develop the technological ecosystem at the base of the challenge to allow the so-called data monetization, announces its IDO on 15th September 2021.

After long and accurate preparation, HUDI has come up with the initial DEX offering and will present the native HUDI Token on PacakeSwap.

The breakthrough DeFi Data Ecosystem, allows data owners to securely collect their data and monetize it, anonymously, for a reward paid in crypto: HUDI tokens. These tokens will then empower data owners with De-Fi tools such as Staking, Liquidity Providing and Lending.

IDO, which stands for Initial DEX Offering, is the new model of participation in a crypto project, evolution of the old ICO. This model allows to raise money through built-in liquidity pools without depending on intermediaries.

"We are really excited to finally launch our IDO. You shouldn't miss the chance to play a role in one of the most promising DeFi projects of 2021. Data is the new gold and it's our property: let everybody earn from their data. Subscribe to HUDI and be the first to register for the IDO," says Francesco Maria Ballarani CEO and Co-Founder of HUDI.

HUDI will launch the IDO with 6,9 mln HUDI tokens allocated for public sale. Users will be able to purchase HUDI tokens for $0.37.

Register on PancakeSwap and join when registration opens, here you can find details on how to purchase https://humandataincome.com/dex.

