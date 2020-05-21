Hudl, the Global Leader in Sports Performance Analysis Solutions, Announces Growth Investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities

LINCOLN, Neb., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudl , the industry-leading sports performance analysis platform, today announced an investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, along with existing investors, to further accelerate the Company's growth while helping talent thrive around the world. Financial terms of the private investment were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain Capital Tech Opportunities)

Founded in 2006, Hudl is the most widely used video analysis and scouting software solution in sports, with a media library of over one billion videos. More than 6 million coaches and athletes in 139 countries use Hudl products and services, including 160,000 teams across 35 sports.

"We built Hudl to meet the massive demand for a simple platform to record, share and analyze sports video," said David Graff, CEO of Hudl. "Partnering with Bain Capital and leveraging their vertical market software expertise and global network will allow us to invest aggressively in our products and services while further connecting teams around the world."

"Hudl is mission-critical software deeply ingrained in the workflow of leading teams. The platform fosters strong engagement among coaches, players and recruiters. We are excited to invest in a business with a passion for its customers, employees and products with leading market positions across the world," said Philip Meicler, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, who will join Hudl's Board of Directors. "David and his team are exceptional and have a compelling track record for developing new products and making strategic acquisitions that offer significant performance analysis benefits to coaches and athletes," added Scott Kirk, a Partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities.

"Over the past few years, Hudl has been at the forefront of bringing practical applications from the tech industry to help drive performance in sports, including investing in machine learning to provide automated data, player tracking and access to actionable analytics in as close to real-time as possible," said Graff. "Our new smart camera technology is enabling a world in which coaches can access game film quickly while also bringing live-streaming capabilities to gymnasiums. This funding will accelerate the innovation and impact we're able to bring to our customers."

The Company also announced several recent appointments to its Board of Directors who bring decades of leadership experience in addition to Meicler, including:

Nick Drake is Google's VP Global Marketing, CMO Platforms and Ecosystems. He previously worked at T-Mobile as CMO and EVP/Chief Innovator. Prior to T-Mobile, Nick served as the Global Chief Marketing Officer of Quiksilver, Roxy, and DC Shoes for Quiksilver, Inc. From 2009 to 2013 he was the Managing Director of advertising agency TBWA\Chiat\Day, Los Angeles . He held various positions within Adidas Global Brand Marketing and Global Sports Marketing divisions from 2003 until 2009. Nick also acted as an advisor to First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" initiative, was a speaker at the OECD, and served on the boards of various technology startups. Prior to his executive career, Nick was a former professional rugby player and England Sevens team representative.

is Google's VP Global Marketing, CMO Platforms and Ecosystems. He previously worked at T-Mobile as CMO and EVP/Chief Innovator. Prior to T-Mobile, Nick served as the Global Chief Marketing Officer of Quiksilver, Roxy, and DC Shoes for Quiksilver, Inc. From 2009 to 2013 he was the Managing Director of advertising agency TBWA\Chiat\Day, . He held various positions within Adidas Global Brand Marketing and Global Sports Marketing divisions from 2003 until 2009. Nick also acted as an advisor to First Lady "Let's Move!" initiative, was a speaker at the OECD, and served on the boards of various technology startups. Prior to his executive career, Nick was a former professional rugby player and England Sevens team representative. Jodi Uecker is the retiring Chief Operating Officer for Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota , where she led organizational, process and systems improvements across state agencies through the engagement and leadership of the Governor's Cabinet. Jodi has previously served in executive roles at Sage, and Microsoft and Great Plains Software. While at Great Plains Software, she held both operational and leadership positions, culminating as COO. Through her efforts at the startup, Great Plains Software grew into a 2,000 team member company and was named multiple times as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America .

is the retiring Chief Operating Officer for Governor of , where she led organizational, process and systems improvements across state agencies through the engagement and leadership of the Governor's Cabinet. Jodi has previously served in executive roles at Sage, and Microsoft and Great Plains Software. While at Great Plains Software, she held both operational and leadership positions, culminating as COO. Through her efforts at the startup, Great Plains Software grew into a 2,000 team member company and was named multiple times as one of the . Endre Holen has served as a top advisor for some of the world's largest companies. He was a Senior Partner at McKinsey and Company, the world's leading management consulting firm. In his 30 years as a consultant, he successfully led McKinsey's global Tech Media and Telecom practice. Endre is now an executive coach for C-level executives at Fortune 1000 companies. A native of Norway , Endre also serves on the board of Nordic Semiconductor, a public company listed on the Norwegian stock exchange.

About Hudl

Hudl (http://www.hudl.com) is a leading performance analysis company revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Founded in 2006 in Lincoln, Nebraska (USA), Hudl offers a complete suite of products that empower more than 160,000 global sports teams at every level—from grassroots to professional organizations—to gather insights with video and data. Hudl's products and services include online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, customer education and more.

About Bain Capital Tech Opportunities

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities (https://www.baincapitaltechopportunities.com/) aims to help growing technology companies reach their full potential. We focus on companies in large, growing end markets with innovative or disruptive technology where we believe we can support transformational growth. Our dedicated, tenured team has deep experience supporting growing technology businesses—bringing together differentiated backgrounds in private and public equity investing as well as technology operating roles. We invest behind fundamental long-term tailwinds as technology penetrates across industries, creating a large and growing number of investment opportunities. Bain Capital Tech Opportunities focuses on five priority sub-verticals: Application Software, Infrastructure & Security, Fintech & Payments, Healthcare IT and Internet & Digital Media.

SOURCE Bain Capital Tech Opportunities

Related Links

https://www.baincapitaltechopportunities.com

