Hudl Unveils Portable Smart Camera Solution for Club Sports

OMAHA, Neb., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To offer professional-level player development, scouting and livestreaming capabilities to club teams, Hudl today unveiled Hudl Focus Flex , a portable smart camera that automatically captures and uploads games and practices. The new camera, the latest in Hudl's line of Focus products , will give teams in sports such as club soccer a powerful solution for capturing high-quality video without the need for setup in a fixed location—along with the benefits of analysis and video-sharing from the broader Hudl platform.

Hudl Focus Flex Camera

Focus Flex seamlessly integrates with Hudl's popular, powerful and user-friendly video analysis platform. Coaches using the camera can route captured video through Hudl Assist for analytics reports, players can create highlight reels to share with recruiters, teams can review film to learn and improve, and families and fans can watch their favorite athletes play live, home or away—all without waiting hours for the video to be ready.

The new camera builds upon the success of Hudl Focus Indoor and Hudl Focus Outdoor , both of which allow sports teams to capture HD video from the perfect angle using A.I.-powered player-tracking technology. More than 5,500 Focus cameras have been permanently installed in stadiums and gymnasiums by high school and college football, basketball and volleyball teams, capturing more than 285,000 games and streaming over 124,000 of those games to fans—all automatically, with no cameraperson required. With the launch of Focus Flex, participants in club sports and on traveling teams such as soccer will be able to access the same capabilities from the sideline, without having to enlist a parent to film the game or worry about weather conditions.

Hudl CEO David Graff commented, "Our mission of making every moment count starts with high quality video. We're excited to continue bringing professional-level player-tracking and livestreaming technology to the masses through this new portable solution. Getting quality film for sports like soccer, especially on the go, is a very real challenge. We plan to expand the capabilities of Focus Flex aggressively beyond soccer and into other sports in need of a mobile automatic recording solution."

Used by more than 180,000 global sports teams at every level including 18,000 soccer teams in the U.S., Hudl makes every step of the sports preparation process, from setup to film study, easier, with quick access to training or game film for near real-time review. Users can have total control of their camera from a range of devices with the tap of a button, by using the free-to-download Hudl Focus app .

Key benefits for teams using Hudl Focus Flex include:

High-Quality Video: It has been notoriously difficult for club soccer teams to record high-quality video due to poor vantage points, lackluster equipment and inadequate camerapeople. Focus makes it easy with HD footage, a camera designed for the soccer pitch, effortless setup and automatic player-tracking ability.



It has been notoriously difficult for club soccer teams to record high-quality video due to poor vantage points, lackluster equipment and inadequate camerapeople. Focus makes it easy with HD footage, a camera designed for the soccer pitch, effortless setup and automatic player-tracking ability. Set Up is Easy – And No Cameraperson Is Necessary: Focus Flex weighs less than five pounds, making it the perfect size for easy deployment at travel practices and games. The struggle to find an attentive, reliable cameraperson to record games is no longer a concern, as there is no work left to do once the camera is set up and starts recording. In addition, teams can upload schedules to enable automatic recording at game time.



Focus Flex weighs less than five pounds, making it the perfect size for easy deployment at travel practices and games. The struggle to find an attentive, reliable cameraperson to record games is no longer a concern, as there is no work left to do once the camera is set up and starts recording. In addition, teams can upload schedules to enable automatic recording at game time. Immediate Post-Game Review: The upload process occurs immediately, so top plays can be shared on social media within minutes of the final whistle and film can be made available for players to watch on the ride home. This gives coaches and athletes the ability to start preparing immediately for their next opponent without worrying about SD card capacity or missed moments by videographers.



The upload process occurs immediately, so top plays can be shared on social media within minutes of the final whistle and film can be made available for players to watch on the ride home. This gives coaches and athletes the ability to start preparing immediately for their next opponent without worrying about SD card capacity or missed moments by videographers. Poor Weather, No Problem: Focus Flex is weatherproof, so teams can set it and forget it with the confidence they'll have high-quality video, rain or shine. The camera is also powered by a rechargeable battery, so users no longer need to search for a power source on gamedays.



Focus Flex is weatherproof, so teams can set it and forget it with the confidence they'll have high-quality video, rain or shine. The camera is also powered by a rechargeable battery, so users no longer need to search for a power source on gamedays. Simple Livestreaming: Users can stream directly to YouTube for free, or develop an entirely new revenue stream via broadcast sponsorships, while allowing family, friends and recruiters to watch without traveling across states.

The camera will be available in the U.S. in 2022. For more Hudl Focus Flex information and graphics, please visit the media kit .

About Hudl

Hudl is a leading performance analysis company revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Founded in 2006 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Hudl offers a complete suite of products that empower more than 180,000 global sports teams at every level—from grassroots to professional organizations—to gather insights with video and data. Hudl's products and services include online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional services and more.

