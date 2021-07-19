Hudock Employment Law Group's Robert Hudock Named Top Litigator in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment litigation law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that its Founding Partner Robert Hudock has been recognized for his accomplishments as a leading attorney within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication notes that litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."

"This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment our firm has to our clients," said Hudock. "It is an honor to be included among these exceptional problem solvers."

Hudock founded Hudock Employment Law Group in 2015 to deliver tailored legal services to California companies that thrive in vibrant, creative work environments. "Known for his careful case analysis and preparation, thoughtful counsel, and leadership skills, he is a disciplined advocate and tenacious litigator for his clients," says the special feature. His clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities, that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits.

"Hudock is a deeply experienced litigator with over 20 years of practice, who is highly rated by Martindale Hubbell and has devoted his career to employment law for businesses for the last 15 years," the publication adds. He spent several years in "Big Law" and has experience managing large litigation teams. Hudock was drawn to the "human side" of employment law, helping clients overcome challenges presented by difficult issues and sparing them the angst of conflict and worry.

As a business owner and endurance athlete, Hudock is highly goal-oriented and understands the needs and drive of startups. He is equally adept representing established companies looking to protect their brands and retain a satisfied, productive workforce, from large nonprofits with more than 1,000 employees to Fortune 100 companies.

Hudock handles all aspects of employment litigation. He litigates in state and federal court, on both single-plaintiff and class action matters, and handles claims before relevant state and federal agencies, including the California Labor Commissioner/DLSE and DFEH, and the federal Department of Labor and the EEOC. His successes include jury, bench, and administrative trials, and appellate litigation.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. The firm has achieved successful results for clients in the areas of Wage & Hour, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Wrongful Termination, Employee Leave, Workplace Management, and Employment Agreements. For more information, please visit https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

SOURCE Hudock Employment Law Group

Related Links

https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

