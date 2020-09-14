Hudson Accountable Care Generates $12.3 Million in Total Savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program

TAMPA, Fla. and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems announced today Hudson Accountable Care generated $12.3 million in total savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for performance years 2017 through 2019, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

This marks the second year Hudson Accountable Care, a Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO), achieved both total savings to Medicare and shared savings for the ACO. In performance year 2019, Hudson Accountable Care:

Served 11,200 Medicare beneficiaries across New York ;

; Achieved a total quality score of 92%;

Delivered $5.4 million in total savings to Medicare; and,

in total savings to Medicare; and, Generated $1.8 million in shared savings.

"We are proud to report this is the second year Hudson Accountable Care generated shared savings for both our providers and the Medicare program," said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, Medical Director of Hudson Accountable Care and President of AdvantageCare Physicians. "We remain committed to providing high-quality care and services and are grateful for the CMS program, which allows us to demonstrate how we can provide increasing value to our patients and local communities."

"Hudson Accountable Care is showing how physicians can succeed by embracing value-based models that improve quality of care while reducing costs," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "We look forward to our continued partnership as we work to advance quality care in local communities, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes across the New York metro area."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization.

For more information about Hudson Accountable Care and Collaborative Health Systems, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

About Hudson Accountable Care

Hudson Accountable Care is an MSSP ACO focused on value-based healthcare. Our providers in New York State are dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and lowering the growth rate of healthcare costs. Hudson Accountable Care participates in the Medicare Shared Savings Program under a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). For more information, visit hudsonaccountablecare.com

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. As of August 2020, CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

