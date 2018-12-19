Hudson Data named one of 20 most promising Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers of 2018 by CIOReview Magazine

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Data, a data science solutions firm specializing in machine learning and predictive modeling to combat data fraud, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers of 2018 by CIOReview Magazine. A special panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, CXOs, selected Hudson Data as having "the vision to help organizations find a suitable AI partner to have customers in the driver's seat." Today, Hudson Data works with clients globally across many industries to provide actionable outcomes to improve data ROI. They solve some of the most challenging business issues by applying machine learning and highly advanced algorithms that empower data driven enterprises. "It is an honor to be recognized by CIOReview and be considered a leader in artificial intelligence," says Menish Gupta, CEO and Founder of Hudson Data. "Data is behind every decision that we make, and our machine learning models help clients maximize the full value of their data." Hudson Data specializes in improving data ROI by developing leading edge ML models using techniques like pattern matching, micro-segmentation, and the application of graph modelling algorithms.

About Hudson Data

Hudson Data solves some of the most challenging data science problems through the application of machine learning and highly advanced algorithms that infuse predictive analytics into existing applications. The company provides Machine Learning-as-a-Service and data-driven platform development, combined with data analytics training to prevent fraud and deceitful actions across enterprises. Using "Data Science Pods," comprising a team of Engagement Managers, Data Engineers, Data Analysts, and Data Scientists, they are able to assess, design, build, and implement software analytics solutions. Traditionally focused on the Financial Services and Insurance markets, Hudson Data has recently expanded their offerings to include healthcare, retail, pharma, and the logistics sectors. Their offerings are frequently updated as models must continually identify changing behavior across data sets and provide data-driven recommendations that prevent fraud. The company is set to release its GUI based Machine Learning Graph Analytics software in Q1 of 2019. For more information, visit www.hudsondata.com

CONTACT INFORMATION: Rick Arturo, VP, Business Development rick@hudsondata.com

