Hudson Executive Investment Corp. Announces Closing of $414 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 41,400,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 5,400,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "HECCU" on June 9, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "HEC" and "HECCW," respectively.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as joint bookrunners of the offering. SVB Leerink LLC acted as co-manager of the offering.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region, the Company intends to initially focus its search for an initial business combination in two broad industry sectors: financial services, with a focus on financial technology; and healthcare, including healthcare information technology, services and products. The Company was co-founded by Hudson Executive Capital LP, a value-oriented, event-driven investment firm with a focus on, and experience across, the financial services and healthcare sectors, Douglas L. Braunstein, its founder and managing partner, and Douglas G. Bergeron, its managing partner.

About Douglas L. Braunstein

Prior to founding Hudson Executive Capital, Douglas L. Braunstein was the Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase from 2010 to 2012 and its Vice Chairman from 2013 to 2015. As a leading investment banker and trusted corporate advisor, Mr. Braunstein has been instrumental in originating, structuring, negotiating and advising on many significant transactions across the Company's sectors of focus. Prior to his role as CFO of JPMorgan Chase, Mr. Braunstein served in several leadership positions at the bank, including Head of Investment Banking in the Americas, Head of Global M&A and Global Industry Coverage and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, as well as serving on the Investment Bank Management Committee for over ten years.

About Douglas G. Bergeron

Mr. Bergeron's expertise in the financial services sector, FinTech in particular, and the technology industry spans over 35 years, including 12 years as the Chief Executive Officer of Verifone Systems, Inc., a provider of technology for electronic payment transactions and value-added services at the point-of-sale. As CEO, he led Verifone from sales of under $300 million in 2002 to over $2 billion and over 5,000 employees worldwide in 2013 and an enterprise value in excess of $4 billion. Prior to leading Verifone, Mr. Bergeron was CEO of SunGard Brokerage Systems Group and President of SunGard Futures Systems, which provided software and services to a variety of trading institutions, banks, futures brokerages, derivatives exchanges and clearing and settlement services providers.

