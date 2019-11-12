Hudson Law Firm Gets Personal with "Bring Us Your Legal Briefs" Charity Drive for Metrocrest Services

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Law Firm, a personal injury law firm in Carrollton, Texas, has launched its second annual "Bring Us Your Legal Briefs" Charity Drive to benefit Metrocrest Services. The law firm will be accepting donations of new packaged undergarments -- underwear, socks, panties and bras -- until December 20, 2019, at its offices at 4221 Medical Parkway, Suite 300, Carrollton, TX 75010.

Metrocrest Services provides assistance to families, individuals, and senior adults who are coping with crisis situations or need support to live independently. Metrocrest's service area includes Carrollton, Addison, Farmers Branch, Coppell, and those living in Dallas zip code 75287 in Denton County.

"At Hudson Law, we like to say we put the 'Personal' back into Personal Injury Law," said Joel Hudson, firm founder. "We were recently made aware that shelters and charities are in desperate need of undergarments and decided to start up a holiday giving drive to help provide these personal necessities for Metrocrest clients. While charities often receive donations of all types of clothing, they do not accept used undergarments. Yet the need for these personal items is just as great."

Hudson said that members of the law firm will be purchasing undergarments for donation to Metrocrest Services, and invites the community to drop off new packaged (unopened) undergarments at its Carrollton office on Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Donations will also be accepted by mail. Donors who prefer to order online can have their donations shipped directly to Hudson Law Firm, 4221 Medical Parkway, Suite 300, Carrollton, TX 75010. The firm will be accepting donated items until Thursday, Dec. 20, 2019. The firm will deliver all donations to Metrocrest Services, which provides support to seniors, adults and children.

Hudson Law Firm represents individuals who have been injured or lost a loved one in an accident, or due to the negligence of others. After years of representing large insurance companies, Joel Hudson turned his inside experience and knowledge into a successful law practice representing harmed individuals who may not receive just compensation for a personal injury claim because of poor or no legal representation.

For more information, visit personalpersonalinjury.com.

Contact:

Joel Hudson

972-360-9898

229007@email4pr.com

SOURCE Hudson Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.personalpersonalinjury.com

