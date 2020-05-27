Hudson Pacific Properties Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Diversified Healthcare Trust, Palomar Holdings & Simulations Plus to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 1:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will replace Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASD:DHC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Diversified Healthcare Trust will replace FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is acquiring FGL Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Diversified Healthcare Trust is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASD:SLP) will replace TiVo Corp. (NASD:TIVO) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Xperi Corp. (NASD:XPER) is acquiring TiVo in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final approvals. Post-acquisition, Xperi will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. It will change its name to Xperi Holdings Corp. and its GICS Sub-Industry to Systems Software.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASD:PLMR) will replace LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) in the S&P SmallCap 600. LSB Industries is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of office and studio properties. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Office REITs Sub-Industry index.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a REIT that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers. Headquartered in Newton, MA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Healthcare REITs Sub-Industry index.

Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software. Headquartered in Lancaster, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Healthcare Technology Sub-Industry index.

Palomar Holdings provides specialty property insurance. Headquartered in La Jolla, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Property & Casualty Insurance Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 1, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Hudson Pacific Properties Financials Office REITs DELETED Diversified Healthcare Trust Financials Healthcare REITs



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX –JUNE 1, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Diversified Healthcare Trust Financials Healthcare REITs

Simulations Plus Health Care Healthcare Technology

Palomar Holdings Financial Property & Casualty Insurance DELETED FGL Holdings Financials Other Diversified Financial Services

TiVo Information Technology Systems Software

LSB Industries Materials Diversified Chemicals

