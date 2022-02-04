Hudson Valley & Catskills Real Estate Brokerage Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty Matches Agent Donations Made To The CB Supports St. Jude® Partnership

Today, Principal Broker Candida Ellis and C.O.O. Guy Barretta announced the results of Catskill and Hudson Valley Coldwell Banker affiliate Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty's participation in the CB Supports St. Jude partnership, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Local Coldwell Banker agents Allison Morelle , Angela Lanuto , Aysa Morehead , Feng Liu-Winham , and Patricia Lenseth made automatic donations to St. Jude for each home sale they completed in 2021. Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty matched the donations of its agents for a total of over $8,000 in 2021. Together the Coldwell Banker network of over 100,000 agents has donated over $500,000 and was recognized by St. Jude with a New Partner Campaign of the Year Award in 2021.

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty's Chief Operating Officer Guy Barretta said, "We're proud of the generosity of our agents who've made a commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®️. Real Estate is about helping people find home, find comfort. Making a difference to children and families during a difficult time, helping them find comfort, is a wonderful way to extend our purpose beyond our business. 2021 was just the beginning of a great partnership with St. Jude."

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty is celebrating 30 years in Hudson Valley & Catskills Real Estate. Voted "Best of the Hudson Valley 2020" and "Best of Greene County" Coldwell Banker Village Green has 150 agents in Catskill, Kingston, New Paltz, Red Hook, Windham and Woodstock NY.

