Hudson Valley & Catskills Region Real Estate Brokerage Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty Opens New Office in the Dutchess County Town of Red Hook, N.Y.

RED HOOK, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty announced the opening of its new office at 7484 South Broadway (Route 9), Red Hook, N.Y., enabling the company to provide exceptional real estate services to one of the Hudson Valley's most vibrant communities and its surrounds.

"We have always loved how Red Hook feels, as a town and as a community," says Candida Ellis, co-owner, with Joan Lonergan, of the Coldwell Banker franchise. "It felt really right to us to make this move. When the decision came to a pivotal point, I looked at what I thought the future was going to hold in Dutchess County and the towns where we want to make our mark. This seemed like a natural choice."

Guy Barretta, Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, says, "As Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty looked at the landscape of Northern Dutchess County for a potential office opening, the town of Red Hook, N.Y., simply stood out to us. Candida and I felt the convenience to Columbia, Ulster and Greene counties, the town itself and the ability to get to other parts of Dutchess County made Red Hook the ideal location. It didn't hurt that the town has welcomed us with open arms and that everyone has been so friendly! While the office opening was a little challenging due to the pandemic, it gave us more time to put our vision on our space and really give our agents a great place to work."

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty's real estate agents have been serving the Red Hook, N.Y. community for years from the company's other offices. Agents Allison Morelle, Jason Weiner, and Maarten Reilingh, live in Red Hook while Lindsay Allen, Solomon Anidjar, Joel Craig, Joanne Galluscio, Christine Hinz, China Jorrin, John Lenahan, Feng Liu-Winham, and Kara Winters live close by in neighboring towns. "After having spent the last year seeing the outside world mostly virtually, it is so welcoming to have the home base that is our Red Hook office," said Morelle. "I can meet clients, network with agents or just get in productive office time. I'm so excited to be part of this amazing community that I also call home!" Reilingh said, "I love having the office a few steps from home! It has all the tools I could possibly need, it's a comfortable and stylish place to meet clients and it contributes to the vibe of the neighborhood with art on the walls and a relaxing patio." As locals, the agents at Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty's Red Hook office already know what the influx of real estate buyers who have been escaping the city during the pandemic and scouring the Hudson Valley for property have only recently become aware of; the allure of Red Hook, N.Y., and the other charming nearby villages in Dutchess and Columbia Counties (Tivoli, Rhinebeck, Germantown, Staatsburg, and Pine Plains) which all offer friendly community, quaint architecture, good coffee, unique small businesses and star-lit skies at night.

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty has served the Hudson Valley for three decades, with six offices in Woodstock, N.Y., Kingston, N.Y., New Paltz, N.Y., Catskill, N.Y., Windham, N.Y. and Red Hook, N.Y.

