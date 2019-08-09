Hudson's Bay Announces The New Season!

Sneak Peek Designer Event Delivers Value On New Fall Arrivals

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson's Bay today announced the launch of The New Season Sneak Peek Designer Event, a must-shop experience that will give stylish Canadians a headstart on updating their wardrobes and home for fall. Launching Friday, August 16, the 10-day event will offer great value on exclusive new merchandise from Hudson's Bay's most elevated brands.

Available for a limited time only at select store locations and online, The New Season Sneak Peek Designer Event spans across women's and men's apparel, footwear, accessories and home. Customers will find the latest trends from sought after brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Eileen Fisher, Weekend Max Mara, Marc Jacobs, Frye, Coach, FRAME Denim, Theory, Joie, Kate Spade, Tiger of Sweden, Lacoste, Smeg, Casper and more.

"Hudson's Bay is a destination for style for every aspect of our customers' lives," said Wayne Drummond, Chief Merchant, Hudson's Bay. "The New Season Sneak Peek Designer Event offers an opportunity to shop early for exclusive fall arrivals that provide incredible style with exceptional value."

The New Season Sneak Peek Designer Event begins Friday, August 16 at eight Hudson's Bay stores across Canada including Vancouver Downtown, Southgate (Edmonton), Queen Street, Yorkdale and Sherway (Toronto), Chinook (Calgary), Rideau (Ottawa), and Montreal Downtown. The event will expand nationally online at thebay.com beginning Monday, August 19 and will run until Sunday, August 25, 2019.

To make shopping easier, customers can take advantage of the following services at Hudson's Bay:

Personal Styling Services - Hudson's Bay fashion experts are available in-store to make your shopping experience easy. Whether looking for that perfect fitting pair of denim or in need of a full wardrobe makeover, personal styling shopping services are always completely complimentary.

Hudson's Bay App: Hudson's Bay's new bilingual app makes shopping easy whether online or in store. Available to download from the App Store, the Hudson's Bay App is fast, effective and simple to use. A curated homepage features the latest brands and new arrivals while in-store, the App's barcode scanner can be used to quickly search for additional sizes and styles that can be purchased on the spot with fast, free deliver to home. The App also allows customers to keep track of favourite items and to know the status of their most recent order.

Alterations: Fit is everything when it comes to fashion. Altered Image locations inside Hudson's Bay stores ensure your new pieces are tailored to you.

About Hudson's Bay

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

