Huge 3-Day Auction of All Machinery and Equipment from XPER, America's Largest Manufacturer of Transparent Armor in Butler, Penn.

CHICAGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions, in partnership with Hilco Commercial Industrial, will be conducting a 3-day auction of all machinery and equipment from XPER, America's largest manufacturer of transparent armor and accessory products for tactical and combat vehicles. Day 1 of the auction will be a live virtual webcast that will commence at 10:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022. Day 2 and Day 3 will be timed online auctions with lots starting to close at 10:00 am (ET) on May 4th and 5th.

Hilco Commercial Industrial and Integra Asset Solutions purchased a substantial portion of the assets from XPER which were used to manufacture ballistic glass, advanced lighting and accessories, specialty vehicles and other products for the defense, law enforcement, government agency and municipal sectors.

This sale features a significant amount of machinery and equipment, including metal machining and fabrication, heat treat, quality assurance, material handling, vehicles and support equipment. In addition, there is a complete glass processing, coating, sealing, and kitting facility. "The closure of these two facilities in Butler, Penn., is an opportunity for companies producing similar products or any general machining or fabricating companies to increase production capacity rapidly," says John Magnuson, President of Integra Asset Solutions.

A preview of all the machinery and equipment is available on Integra's website. Interested parties are urged to register for the auction as soon as possible, in order to receive up-to-date information leading up to the sale. Anyone interested in inspecting the equipment can do so between May 2nd and 4th, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm (ET), or by appointment by contacting Mark Reynolds, 708-765-3989 or [email protected].

Integra Asset Solutions specializes in comprehensive liquidation services of commercial and industrial assets. If you are looking to sell your equipment, Integra offers several disposition options, including machinery auctions, facility turnkey opportunities, and privately negotiated sales. Buyers can find a wide variety of machinery and equipment from complete plant offerings to single machines. Integra works with small, family-owned businesses as well as multi-national corporations.

Hilco Commercial Industrial (HCI) is the preeminent global authority on providing clients with highly customized acquisition, disposition and advisory solutions with respect to commercial and industrial assets, as well as providing bespoke capital solutions. Based upon a thorough understanding of its clients' assets and the intricacies of the business operations that utilize those assets, HCI has established a dependable reputation for delivering results to companies at every stage of their life cycles.

Media contact:

Ania Caprio

[email protected]

708-765-4012

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions