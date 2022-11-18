Huge Holiday Light Show Experience Opens November 25th 17 Days on 17 Acres

Lone Star Lights

Nov 18, 2022, 16:06 ET

Destination Welcomes Guests with a Million+ Lights, 8 Themed Attractions, Free Passes to Media & Family

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Lone Star Lights" Huntsville, Texas's Newest Holiday Attraction opens 17 acres with over 1 million lights for family festivities November 25th to December 22nd. The epic park is built to entertain and engage all ages backed by 8 themed zones with lodging available. Visitors should expect unforgettable ways to encounter The Season with Fun, Joy, and Great Family Memories like no other. 

Lone Star Lights, 17 days on 17 acre park of epic lighting, over a million+ lights, 8 zones of holiday experiences. This new holiday spectacle near Houston and Dallas is age-appropriate for family fun, adventure, relaxation, wonder, specialty food, festivities, making memories, dinner theatre, zip lines, snow, sledding, shopping, and increasing holiday spirit. Lodging is available!
Lone Star Lights Park includes:


•   Immersive holiday  

•   Zip lines

•   Family holiday photos

experience on 17 acres

•   Escape room

beside the 45-foot

•   Over 1 million lights

•   Horse rides

Heritage Christmas

•   Holiday foods

•   Petting farm

Tree

•   Artisan marketplace

•   Dinner theatre

•   Kids can even try their

•   Arctic Aerial adventure

•   Overnight lodging

luck on the Buckin'

course

•   Gingerbread Square

Barrel

•    Sledding on 270 tons of

Santa's Cabin

•   Food Trucks and

real snow

•   Toymakers Workshop

S'mores


•   Live entertainment

Houston's own A.D. Players will perform a nightly Dinner Theatre and unique holiday overnight lodging packages are available for families and groups in private rooms or cabins.

Press Coverage, Local Interviews Set: Promote people coming together to enjoy this Holiday with something fresh, unique, 'Texas', appropriate for all ages. Please invite your family, friends during your visit, free of charge. (Nov 25–27, Dec 2–4, 9–11, 15–22) We have interviews of family attendees interested in sharing experience with media, ready.

Discount Code: Unique coupon code is available for your viewers, listeners, readers for $5 off admission. 

"Our team with Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek lives to create immersive, interactive, playful and surprising experiences that bring people together in new ways. Our heart is to serve our communities," - Lisa Olson, Executive Director | Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek

About Lone Star Lights

A new 1 million+ light, immersive experience to brighten the Houston Area this Christmas season, sure to become a Texas family tradition. See more at Lone Star Lights.

Contact: Wes Armstrong
[email protected]
936-744-0134  ext. 5

SOURCE Lone Star Lights

