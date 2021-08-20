Huggies® And Meijer Join Forces To Support NICU Families

"Huggies is dedicated to helping families navigate the unknowns of babyhood, which can sometimes include the NICU," said Sarah Inbau, Huggies North America Brand Manager and NICU parent. "We're proud of be a national sponsor of Hand to Hold, and we're honored to have Meijer help support NICU families across the country and raise awareness of resources available for NICU families through Hand to Hold."

One in seven babies born in the U.S. spends time in the NICU2 and Huggies has a long legacy of supporting NICU parents and their babies. Huggies partnered with NICU nurses and parents to create a special line of diapers and wipes for NICU babies and their incredibly delicate skin.

"As a family company, supporting families in our communities is so important to us, especially during some of parenthood's most challenging moments," said Matt Campbell, Baby Consumables Buyer at Meijer. "We're pleased to partner with Huggies on a shared mission to serve NICU families."

With support from Huggies, earlier this year Hand to Hold unveiled an innovative mobile app to provide critical emotional and mental health support to NICU parents. Hand to Hold provides personalized support before, during and after a NICU stay to help ensure all NICU families thrive.

For more information on Hand to Hold, visit handtohold.org. To learn more about Huggies, please visit our website , and follow us @Huggies on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diapers and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Hand to Hold™

Hand to Hold is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides personalized support before, during and after a NICU stay to help ensure all NICU families thrive. They envision a world where every NICU family has a trusted Hand to Hold through their NICU journey and beyond. To learn more, visit Hand to Hold.org

About Meijer:

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

1For every pack of Huggies Little Snugglers® or Little Movers® diapers purchased 8/15/2021 through 9/11/2021 in store or at Meijer.com, Huggies will donate $1 to Hand to Hold, up to $50,000 total.

2March of Dimes (2010). Special Care nursery admissions. National Perinatal Information System/Quality Analytic Services; Special Care Nursery Admissions

[KMB-B]

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation