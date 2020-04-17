Hugh M. Ferguson is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CREEK, Calif., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugh M. Ferguson is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Consulting as a Retired Management Consultant.

With over 40 years of experience, Mr. Ferguson is one of the top consultants in system design analysis and auditing. He has had a lifetime of accomplishments, most notably being promoted from senior consultant to supervisor at Ernst & Whinney, CPAS, within one year; a promotion that typically takes five years.

Mr. Ferguson's career began in 1961 as a data systems consultant at the Center for Exhibition Industry Research. He then joined Western Pacific Railroad Company, working as the manager of systems and programming for six years. In 1970, he began his ten-year career with Ernst & Whinney. On account of this managerial experience and his professional dedication, he was hired as the president and director of Amicon, working in this position until 2000.

To prepare for his career, Mr. Ferguson attended Seattle University for a Bachelor of Science degree and George Washington University for a Master of Business Administration degree.

A frontrunner in his field, Mr. Ferguson maintains affiliations with the Association for Systems Management, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, California Society of CPAS, Association for Systems Management, U.S Navy League, and Alpha Sigma Nu.

