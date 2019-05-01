Hughes Announces JUPITER System Enhancements for Highest Possible Performance and Efficiency in Satellite Broadband Implementation

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SATELLITE 2019, Booth 1100 -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced enhancements to its JUPITER™ System, the company's next generation very small aperture terminal (VSAT) platform for broadband services over both high-throughput and conventional satellites. The Hughes JUPITER System enables operators to achieve the highest possible performance and efficiency for satellite broadband, with enhancements including: support for up to 300 Mbps of throughput; 16,000 TCP sessions; a newly designed, cost-effective Ka-band radio employing higher order modulation for the return channel; reduced inroute channel spacing; and Layer 2 protocol support.

"Our latest enhancements to the JUPITER System again raise the bar for satellite broadband network performance and efficiency," said Dave Rehbehn, vice president, International Division at Hughes. "Hughes continuous investment in the JUPITER System – the world's most widely deployed High Throughput Satellite platform – validates our leadership in the marketplace as a partner of choice by network operators offering the widest range of broadband applications, from Community Wi-Fi, to cellular backhaul, to aero and maritime connectivity."

Designed with advanced DVB-S2X, terminals in the JUPITER family now support 300 Mbps of throughput plus acceleration of 16,000 TCP sessions – ideal for applications with many simultaneous users, whether for fixed cellular backhaul and Community Wi-Fi Hotspot solutions, or for mobility services on an airplane or ship. Employing an integrated linear Ka-band radio, the JUPITER System supports both 8PSK and 16APSK higher order modulation schemes, delivering more bits per hertz, which combined with reduced spacing of the return channel yields higher bandwidth efficiency and lower service cost for operators. Additional new features include Layer 2 support, enabling operators to seamlessly integrate satellite and terrestrial offerings, plus support for mobility roaming among JUPITER-equipped operators offering aero and maritime services.

For more information about the JUPITER System, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/technologies/broadband-satellite-systems/jupiter-system

Hughes at SATELLITE 2019: Connecting People, Enterprises and Things

Hughes will exhibit at SATELLITE 2019 on May 6-9 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

