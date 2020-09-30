Hughes Ballistics Appoints Phil Spivey as President

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Ballistics, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance firearms components, today announced the appointment of Phil Spivey as the company's President, effective immediately.

Mr. Spivey is an eighteen-year veteran of Motorola Inc., where he held a number of senior operating positions across Motorola Embedded Communications (ECC), a leading provider of products and services to equipment manufacturers in telecommunications, medical imaging, defense and aerospace and industrial automation. In his most recent role at Motorola ECC, Mr. Spivey served as Vice President, Global Supply Chain and previously served in senior sales and operations positions in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Mr. Spivey was a key member of the executive team that executed the sale of ECC to Emerson Electric Co. and led the integration of the business into Emerson's manufacturing organization.

Most recently Mr. Spivey has led AZMF Precision CNC Services, a Hughes Industrial, Inc subsidiary. Over the past 4 years he has overseen the rapid expansion of AZMF's Domestic and International customer base. AZMF serves some of the most valuable Global Corporations in the Automotive and Semiconductor sectors and delivers American made products into Europe and Asia.

Kathy Erikson, CEO of Hughes Industrial, Inc, the majority shareholder of Hughes Ballistics said, "We are very pleased to announce Phil Spivey as Hughes Ballistics President. Phil is a seasoned industry senior executive with a strong background in operations, engineering, sales and strategy. He has a proven track record of bringing well-run organizations forward to the next stage of expansion, and we are excited about Hughes Ballistics future under his leadership."

Mr. Spivey said, "Hughes Ballistics is an organization with a deep and talented employee team and exponential growth potential within the firearms industry. I look forward to working closely with the company's management team and Board of Directors to capitalize on these opportunities."

About Hughes Ballistics

Hughes Ballistics (www.hughes-ballistics.com) designs, manufactures and markets high-performance own brand firearms components. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Hughes Ballistics main manufacturing facility is in Arizona and all products are proudly Manufactured in America. Hughes Ballistics is a trade member of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF.org) and the National Rifle Association (NRA.org)

About Hughes Industrial, Inc

Hughes Industrial, Inc. is a diversified manufacturing company serving the Global Automotive, Medical, Semiconductor, Aerospace and General Industrial markets through its various subsidiaries. For additional information about Hughes Industrial or our subsidiaries, please contact Media Relations via email [email protected]

