Hughes Demos Advanced Modem Interface for Military Leaders

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced the successful demonstration of advanced hardware technology that facilitates interoperability between different SATCOM systems and services. Witnessed by leaders from the Department of Defense, the new capability reinforces the company's commitment to deliver highly secure and robust communications solutions that overcome intentional or environmental interference through improved resiliency. The terminal solution features a software agent with a first-of-its-kind autonomous selection of modem, satellite and service provider.

"Today's presentation demonstrates the strong partnership between the military and the commercial satellite sector—in this case, represented by Hughes, as we collectively work to build a better SATCOM infrastructure," said Dr. Rajeev Gopal, senior technical director of advanced systems at Hughes. "The benefits of this new technology will allow the DoD to fully leverage commercial HTS and future LEO and MEO networks in addition to their own satellites to deliver uninterrupted communications, especially in contested environments."



The Flexible Modem Interface (FMI) presentation, hosted at Hughes headquarters in Germantown, Maryland, exhibited the hardware and enterprise management solution prototype developed by Hughes as part of a pilot study program exploring new interoperable SATCOM capabilities for future military systems.

"Advances in commercial satellite technology are positively transforming military communications," said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of defense and intelligence systems at Hughes. "The solution we presented gives a glimpse into the future—a flexible and resilient SATCOM architecture that will result in higher mission assurance."

The Multi-modem Adaptor from Hughes enables interoperability between multiple service options in individual terminals to reinforce resiliency, automate provisioning and improve network operational efficiency.

For more information on Hughes solutions, visit http://defense.hughes.com/.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON® managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2018 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hughes.com

