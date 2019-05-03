Hughes Federal Credit Union selects MX Helios mobile as part of its digital transformation

"Our goal is to double our member adoption, bring a return on our mobile and online investment, and, importantly, give our members a competitive advantage, which is always crucial in the local credit union industry," said Rich Griesser, VP of IT at Hughes Federal Credit Union. "With the big fintechs entering this space, the bar has been raised. We feel the Helios mobile platform from MX integrated with Architect from Fiserv gives us the right platform to compete. We're excited to partner with them on this venture."

"As the established leader in data for credit unions, we're excited to be helping Hughes increase the adoption of their mobile banking through our Helios platform, data aggregation, data enhancement and data analytics," said Ryan Caldwell, CEO of MX. "As we've been working closely with them to build a world-class mobile banking experience for their members, we're also helping those same members to be empowered with financial strength."

The credit union will maintain control over their service offerings with a digital platform that accommodates the needs of their members. The open framework facilitates integration of additional capabilities Hughes will add over time.

About MX

MX is the leading provider of financial data services enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience, all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com

About Hughes Federal Credit Union

Established in Tucson in 1952, Hughes Federal Credit Union has $1.2 billion in assets and 128,000 members. Hughes is rated number one by Forbes in their inaugural best-in-state bank and credit union ranking and has a "Superior" 5-Star Bauer Financial rating. It is rated A+ and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1974. The Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit HughesFCU.org, or follow Hughes at Facebook.com/HughesFCU and Twitter.com/HughesFCU.

