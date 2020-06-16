Hughes Joins with 4-H to Champion Online STEM Education amid Increased Demand for Virtual Learning

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increase in remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for online education resources has skyrocketed. In response, Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the company behind America's No. 1 satellite Internet service HughesNet®, joins with National 4-H Council to empower kids through online access to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The new 4-H at Home platform, developed with the support of HughesNet, combines innovative resources like the 4-H STEM Lab with curriculum and activities from America's Cooperative Extension System. From February to March, the 4-H STEM Lab saw a 419 percent increase in traffic—a reflection of the increased need for online educational content. Building on the momentum of the HughesNet-sponsored STEM Lab, this new 4-H at Home online destination helps families discover even more activities in areas such as STEM and healthy living, enhancing their at-home learning experience.

"With so many students learning at home due to COVID-19, there is an urgent need for online access to educational resources," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president of marketing at Hughes. "We are pleased that through our support of 4-H STEM content we are able to help bring quality educational materials to more children and their families during this unprecedented time."

"Across the country, communities are facing unforeseen challenges due to the impact of the coronavirus," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "We recognize it can be stressful for parents and families to maintain a sense of normalcy and make sure kids stay on track in their daily development. We are excited to launch the 4-H at Home resource with the support of important partners like HughesNet and the innovation of America's Cooperative Extension System to help ensure young people have the resources to stay connected and engaged during this uncertain time."

Recently, the Peer Awards for Excellence recognized Hughes for its work with 4-H promoting STEM education. The company was shortlisted for a Peer Award in Corporate Responsibility in Educating Young People and honored with an Award for Innovation in the category. In 2018, Hughes earned a Peer Award in Corporate Responsibility for innovative hands-on learning resources developed with 4-H, including STEM Lab. Peer Award recipients undergo a meticulous evaluation process by fellow professionals across criteria such as impact and innovation.

Since 2014, HughesNet has supported 4-H's efforts to bring STEM learning opportunities to young people across the country. For more information, visit https://www.hughesnet.com/about/4-h-sponsorship

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.5 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About 4–H

4–H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4–H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4–H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. The research-backed 4–H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

