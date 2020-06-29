Hughes Shelton Realtors Ranked Among Top Real Estate Teams In Florida By Real Trends America's Best

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Shelton Realtors has been named one of the top real estate teams in Florida by the Real Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals report. Led by Mike Hughes and Jeff Shelton, the team is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida's Tampa Westshore office.

Hughes Shelton Realtors achieved the No. 11 spot in Florida, within the medium size team category, based on attaining over $90 million in closed volume sales for 2019. Hughes Shelton Realtors ranks as the No.1 real estate team in Tampa, based on 2019 volume sales.

America's Best, published by Real Trends and Tom Ferry International, separately ranked the most productive agents and teams in each state by their closed sales volume and transaction sides in 2019.

"I am honored to congratulate Hughes Shelton Realtors for their recognition as being among the best real estate professionals in all of Florida. This talented team continues to excel in this business. Jeff and Mike are true industry leaders through their professionalism, expertise and excellent customer service, and I know how highly valued they are by clients and colleagues," said Clark Toole, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida.

According to Real Trends, agents and teams who achieved a place among America's Best were among the top half of 1% of 1.4 million licensed real estate professionals in the United States. Nearly 14,000 real estate agents and teams from across the country were featured in America's Best. To qualify for this elite list, individual agents had to achieve or exceed 50 transactions or $20 million in sales volume for 2019. Teams needed 75 closed transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume for 2019. See the full list of winners here: https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best/

Hughes Shelton Realtors specialize in luxury home sales and have represented some of Tampa Bay's highest-priced home closings. In addition to Real Trends America's Best, the team was recognized for its 2019 sales achievements with Coldwell Banker's Society of Excellence Award. The team has achieved Legends Society since 2004 and are among the top one percent of Coldwell Banker affiliated agents, internationally.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 80 offices and 6,400 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.



