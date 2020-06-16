Hughes Systique Implements A COVID-Safe Work Environment For Employees & Guests

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doing away with reliance on physical badges, HSC is using its Next Generation Hotspot(NGH) solution, which is a Hotspot 2.0 based Wi-Fi application, to automatically register attendance and check-in/check-out times of employees, contract staff and guests. The visitor management module of NGH logs the body temperature and automatically generates "High Temperature" notifications to the concerned stakeholders.

HSC's Intelligent Monetization Platform (IMP), which is an intelligence layer that complements existing infrastructure such as WiFi and cameras, monitors adherence of social distancing through its zone-based analytics and creates live heat maps. The heat maps are displayed on digital displays to alert employees and visitors and send alerts to HSC staff if there is crowding in a zone. In addition, HSC will soon implement automatic face mask detection in public areas using its People Insights AI solution.

"It is of utmost importance that we bring back employees, contractors, and guests to HSC in a safe way. These solutions of HSC help in ensuring a safer environment for its employees and visitors. This initiative aligns with our vision of being a responsible employer and is important to gain the trust of employees, contractors, and guests," said Vinod Sood, Managing Director of HSC.

Effective communication is key for an enterprise or brand to empower its employees/guests with the right information, at the right place, at the right time. HSC is using its NGH solution to enable effective communication of information in real-time to both staff and employees, using its proximity messaging module. In cases of violations of social distancing or mask-wearing policies the system automatically triggers alerts to the concerned stakeholders.

"Innovation and technology are key strengths of HSC and we have been designing and deploying cutting edge solutions for our customers. We have been able to swiftly re-purpose our solutions for making the enterprise a safer place in a post-COVID world and beyond. These solutions are market-ready and equally applicable to travel, hospitality & retail and would enable them to re-open safely and gain the trust of their customers and guests," said Ajay Gupta, Head of Business at HSC.

