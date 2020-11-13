HUGO BOSS to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 19 November 2020

METZINGEN, Germany, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUGO BOSS (OTCQX: BOSSY) based in Metzingen, and focused on developing and selling high-quality fashion as well as accessories in the womenswear and menswear segments under the BOSS and HUGO brands, today announced that Frank Böhme, Senior Investor Relations Manager will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 19. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 19, 2020 TIME: 10:30 – 11:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3jNDfgr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About HUGO BOSS

As a global fashion and lifestyle company in the premium segment, HUGO BOSS, with its approximately 14,600 employees, is one of the leaders in offering high-quality women's and men's apparel. The collections of its two brands BOSS and HUGO seek to offer customers a comprehensive selection of modern tailoring, elegant evening wear, casualwear, shoes and accessories. In addition, license income is generated from products such as fragrances, eyewear, watches and children's fashion. Sustainably increasing brand desirability is at the forefront of all Group activities and is the focus of the Group's strategic framework. In 2019, the company based in Metzingen (Germany) generated sales of EUR 2.9 billion.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference