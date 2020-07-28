Hugs Creates Natural Skin Care Products Infused With CBD

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugs Wellness has been shaking up the beauty industry by creating CBD infused health and beauty products with a business model of holistic wellness.

Hugs brand is a trendsetter not only for their innovative use of CBD in products like bath bombs, and face masks but also for their exceptional workplace culture, which promotes an employee-centric model of business.

Hugs says they seek to add transparency to the CBD industry, which has become highly saturated since demand has exploded in the last few years. Too often, CBD companies do not perform adequate testing to assure potency of their CBD, which can lead to customers feeling disheartened with the whole experience. All the CBD that Hugs uses in their products has been triple-tested by third-party labs, winning them industry awards as well as customer appreciation.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is known for a host of uses in helping the body. CBD is non-psychoactive, this means that it does not induce a feeling of being "high," like its cannabinoid cousin, THC. Hugs ensures that all of their CBD contains a negligible amount of THC, so their products can be used by a variety of customers.

Hugs employs the use of CBD in some unique ways, with products like their Vitamin C Face Serum. Combining CBD with other natural, and botanical ingredients, Hugs is able to harness the power of holistic health.

CBD has been shown to be extremely beneficial as a topical agent. So, in addition to their gummies and drink powder, Hugs created high-demand products like face masks, moisturizers, and bath bombs, all infused with CBD. One popular product in their refreshing lineup is Hugs Vitamin C Face Serum with 60mg of CBD.

Vitamin C derivatives, especially when combined with vitamin E, have even been shown to increase hydration of the skin, keeping it from drying out and cracking. Increasing the level of hydration in the skin without increasing oil on the surface is one of the most effective ways to keep skin looking youthful for longer.

In addition to vitamin C and CBD extract, Hugs Vitamin C Face Serum also includes other highly potent ingredients like jojoba seed oil, Kalahari melon oil, rosehip oil, and olive oil to help keep skin healthy, restoring natural moisture. Hugs makes products designed to provide holistic care for the skin. The company has had great success selling their skincare products online and in stores locally, but now they will be expanding into the United States market as soon as 2020.

