Hui Huliau Names Terry Clark President

WAIANAE, Hawaii, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hui Huliau announced today that Terry Clark has been selected as President of the Hui Huliau family of companies. In this capacity, Clark will provide daily leadership across the Hui Huliau enterprise and reports to the Board of Directors. Clark previously served as Hui Huliau's Chief Operations Officer, where he oversaw seven subsidiaries and 300% organizational growth.

"The President's role is a new position necessitated by our expansion," Deryl Wright, Hui Huliau CEO said. "As we continue to build new relationships and increase our global footprint, it is critical that we have the right leaders in place. Terry Clark has the requisite experience to lead us into the future and the full confidence of the Board."

Hui Huliau is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Native Hawaiian Organization with for-profit subsidiaries that participate in the Small Business Administration's business development program for small, minority-owned businesses. Hui Huliau companies provide aviation, construction, cyber security, facilities and base operations support, information technology, logistics, mission support, and training services to Federal agencies and have offices in Waianae, HI; Midwest City, OK; Tampa, FL; and Evans, GA.

"I am honored the Board selected me for this position," Clark said. "We have a strong team of leaders and I look forward to working with them as we continue to grow and provide more opportunity to the community we serve."

Since 2017 Hui Huliau has returned nearly $4 million to the Native Hawaiian community in support of its mission to provide economic and educational opportunities to Native Hawaiians and to preserve the Native Hawaiian language and culture. For more information visit www.huihuliau.com.

