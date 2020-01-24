Huitao Technology Co., Ltd Received Nasdaq Delisting Letter Regarding Stockholders' Equity Deficiency

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ CM: HHT) (the "Company" or "HHT"), a construction company engaging in the production of advanced construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial and residential developments, today announced that it has received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that it had not been able to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $2.5 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement (the "Stockholders' Equity Requirement") or the alternative criteria set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b) and that the Staff had determined to seek to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq unless the Company requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b) requires the Company maintain either: (1) stockholders' equity of $2.5 million; or (2) market value of listed securities of $35 million; or (3) net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company intends to request a hearing before the Panel by January 28, 2020. Such request will stay any suspension or delisting action by Nasdaq pending the completion of the hearing process. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company's request for additional time to demonstrate compliance of continued listing requirement or that the Company will be able meet the continued listing requirement during any compliance period or in the future. If the Panel does not grant the Company's request for additional time, its ordinary shares will be subject to delisting and the liquidity and marketability of the Company's ordinary shares would be adversely affected.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a delisting notification.

About Huitao Technology Co., Ltd.

The Company is a holding company whose primary business operation are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Xin Ao Construction Materials, Inc. and Beijing Ao Hang Construction Materials Technology Co., Ltd., and our variable interest entity, Beijing Xin Ao Concrete Group and its subsidiaries. The Company engages in the production of advanced construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial and residential developments. The Company is primarily focused on engineering, producing, servicing, delivering and pumping a comprehensive range of advanced ready-mix concrete materials for highly technical, large scale, and environmentally-friendly construction projects. Ready-mixed concrete products are important building materials that are used in a vast majority of commercial, residential and public works construction projects. We are committed to conducting our operations with an emphasis on the extensive use of recycled waste materials, extending product life, the efficient production of our concrete materials with minimal energy usage, minimal dust and air pollution, and innovative products, methods and practices. For more information, please visit http://www.china-acm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transaction; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties once the transaction is complete, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Huitao Technology Co., Ltd.